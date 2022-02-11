Wilchcombe: MP salary increases not on the table

West Grand Bahama and Bimini MP and Minister of Social Services Obie Wilchcombe said the Davis administration will not prioritize increasing salaries or allowances for members of Parliament given The Bahamas’ current economic situation.

“Right now, parliamentarians of The Bahamas can’t talk about salary increases when Bahamians are still living, many, below the poverty line,” Wilchcombe, who is the leader of government business in the House of Assembly, told The Nassau Guardian.

“… So many Bahamians are still earning only $210 per week, so to talk about salary increases, we would certainly be more selfish and thinking about ourselves as opposed to the people.

“Let’s get the economy strong first. Let’s get the economy vibrant first. Let’s get the sustainability up in all the islands of The Bahamas, particularly in the main islands, and then we can talk about that.”

A standing committee, which is headed by the speaker of the House, was formed last month.

It will determine if a new Parliament should be built and what support members of Parliament and senators should be given to carry out their work.

The committee will also examine the salaries of parliamentarians, according to Wilchcombe, who served on the committee.

Members of Parliament are paid $28,000 per year. Senators make $12,500 a year. Ministers with portfolios make $66,000 per year and ministers of state make $60,000.

The annual constituencies allowance increased from $18,000 to $30,000 in 2015.

Free National Movement Senator Reuben Rahming said on Monday that the allowances for parliamentarians are insufficient for them to do a “proper job”.

“We literally pay out of our pocket to do the job because the subventions, the allotments and allowances never properly compensate or facilitate the proper addressing of needs that we have,” said Rahming, who served as Pinewood MP from May 2017 to September 2021.

“It is always difficult to do a proper job for your people because you have to be all things. You are your own secretary, your own runner; the allowance for the constituency office may only allow you to hire somebody at minimum wage, and with that, you really can’t expect more than answer the phone etc., etc., etc.”

Wilchcombe said an increase in constituency allowances would be good because it would allow parliamentarians to help more people in the communities.

He said he was able to employ 65 young men in his constituency during the Christmas holiday.

“If allowances are now being given and the government decides to provide additional allowances for work within the constituency, well, that’s good,” Wilchcombe said.

“That’s good for the needs of the constituency because it creates jobs and it creates opportunities. In short term, that’s what it would do. It would create job opportunities and improve communities. I want to cause for the transformation of my constituency and, of course, to do so, you need additional funding.

“Yes, that would work. But I don’t think the government is going to be irresponsible if we’re not in the position to do it without having to compromise certain other areas.”