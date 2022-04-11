Wilchcombe receives food program records

Minister of Social Services Obie Wilchombe requested and received a stack of records on the Minnis administration’s food program from Chairperson of the National Food Distribution Task Force Susan Larson, days after he expressed “embarrassment” over being unable to answer key questions he claimed the World Bank wanted answered to in relation to that program.

The documents Larson provided to the minister included the weekly financial reports the NGOs that were a part of the task force prepared, detailing how they had spent taxpayer dollars.

According to a letter received by The Nassau Guardian, the documents sent to the minister also include a database of the households that were being assisted and a report the task force previously prepared for the World Bank.

On March 28, Wilchcombe told The Guardian the World Bank, which provided funds for food assistance during the pandemic, asked the government for details about the people assisted in the program. He said the government was unable to provide the data because “we have none to provide”.

But two days later, on March 30, Larson invited The Nassau Guardian and the Tribune to her Lyford Cay office to review the comprehensive volume of records related to the program. She said the records were given to the government.

She said the report prepared for the World Bank, which provides a breakdown of the program’s operation, was turned over to the Ministry of Finance in 2021.

The task force’s database, which provides a full breakdown of the 54,000 households that were being assisted, was also reportedly turned over to be shared with the World Bank. It was also turned over to the auditor the government engaged to audit the program, Larson said last month.

On April 1, Wilchcombe reportedly wrote to Larson asking for data and documents on the program.

Larson wrote back, “I write pursuant to your letter of April 1, 2022, which was received by me via email on April 4, 2022, requesting data and documents relating to the work of the National Food Assistance Task Force.

“Attached to this letter are three component parts of my response to your request as follows: volume 1: background documents; volume 2: financial weekly disbursement requests and NGO weekly financial dashboards; volume 3a and 3b: report to World Bank with database with key priorities and indicators.”

The Davis administration has taken aim at the program arguing that there has been a lack of critical information related to its operation.

Prime Minister Philip Davis said the words food assistance “are not themselves so sacred that the Bahamian people do not deserve answers as to how tens of millions of their tax dollars were spent”.

He said there “is a complete absence of records on the spending of the $53 million” for the program.

“… The underlying question remains: how was $53 million of the Bahamian people’s money spent?” he asked.

Last Thursday, he defended his criticism of the program.

“… If they had accounted, if they had done the accounting for the funds that were extended, we would not be having this discussion today,” he said.

“We are embarking on the accounting. We are finding out that there has not been information being provided to the accountant. The accountants have brought to my attention, ‘Look, we can’t get information. We don’t know what this is about.’”

The food program started under the Minnis administration during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic when much of the global economy came to a standstill.

It helped people in over 57,000 households in the country for more than 70 weeks.

Larson’s records show weekly dashboards from each NGO that was a part of the task force.

Over the course of the program, 474,420 vouchers and 972,191 food parcels were distributed, according to the records of the NGOs involved, not including the Red Cross, which was involved in the task force during its initial stage.

The records also show the weekly disbursement requests made by the task force to the Department of Social Services.