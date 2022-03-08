Wilchcombe says women should have equal rights and pay

In a statement on International Women’s Day, Minister of Social Services Obie Wilchcombe said women should have equal rights, pay and equal participation in political life as men.

Noting that the theme for 2022 is “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow”, Wilchcombe said equality is important for sustainable development.

“According to the United Nations, women and girls represent half of the world’s population, and [according to] The Bahamas’ 2010 census, there were 170,257 males and 181,204 females, for a sex ratio of 94 males per 100 females,” he said.

“This should translate into women and girls having equal rights, equal pay, and equal participation in political life as their male counterparts. Gender equality is a necessary vehicle to achieving sustainable development.”

Wilchcombe noted that The Bahamas adopted the United Nations’ sustainable development goals in 2015, one of which is to achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls. He said that goal is a priority for the government.

“We must seize the moment to reimagine our economy, our society and our political system,” he said.

“We must leave no one behind. Achieving this sustainable development goal is priority and paramount to the sustainable development of our country.”

He added, “International Women’s Day provides an excellent opportunity to highlight and celebrate the achievements of women and women organizations, who have contributed to the continued sustainable development of our Bahamas.

“The women of the suffrage movement in their historic role brought about and actualized the democracy envisioned in the constitution. Women have served in the highest offices in the executive, legislative and judicial branches of government and law enforcement.”