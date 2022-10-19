Wildcats on cusp of fourth straight title

After heading into the seventh inning with the score tied at four apiece, the Sunshine Auto Wildcats pinch hitter Michesia Davis hit an in-park grand slam to help her team win 12-7 over the RAB Operators. The win gave them a 2-0 lead in the New Providence Softball Association (NPSA) women’s championship last night at the Bankers Field, Baillou Hills Sporting Complex.

In the NPSA men’s championship, the defending champions and pennant winners, the C&S Hitmen took on the Cyber Tech Blue Marlins. No score was available up to press time.

The Wildcats pitcher Thela Stevens, who is one of the captains for the Wildcats, spoke about the final three innings of the game.

“I told my team to tighten up. We had a tough time in the fourth. When the hitter (Davis) came up and get that blast, that boosted the team,” Stevens said.

The Operators came up empty after the bottom of the sixth inning, although they had the bases loaded. Stevens said the situation was familiar to her and she played her game and got the three outs. The Wildcats, who struggled offensively, found their bats at the top of the seventh.

After the Operators walked Ciara Bowe who had an in-park home run and a double in the game, Davis went to the plate with the bases loaded. Davis did not need to warm up as she swung her bat at the first pitch and sent the ball to the right field to bring home the ladies on the three bases and herself. That paved the way for the defending champions to be one win away from a sweep. They ended up scoring four more runs in that final inning.

Stevens said she told her team stay positive for this game.

The in-park solo home run by Bowe came at the top of the fourth inning, to put her team up 4-2. Bowe got a good connection on the ball and sent the ball flying to left field over the left fielder’s head. She took off and never looked back until she touched home plate to complete the home run. It was her second run of the game.

The Operators’ hit to left field in the bottom of the fifth by Sheryl Evans brought home Michelle Thompson. The Operators made it a one-run game as the Wildcats led 4-3. A wild pitch by Stevens resulted in Evans coming home to tie the game at 4-4.

Stevens is looking to wrap up the series tomorrow night.

“I told my sponsor three games. I am not coming back here on Saturday or next week, I need a vacation,” Stevens said.

Game three for both championships is set for Thursday night, with the ladies game starting at 7 pm.