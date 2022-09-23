Sports

Wildcats take 1-0 lead over Truckers as playoffs get underway

Photo of Simba French Simba French Send an email September 23, 2022
158 2 minute read
Sunshine Auto Wildcats’ shortstop Larikah Russell makes contact in this photo. The Wildcats defeated the Johnson’s Lady Truckers, 13-3, at the Baillou Hills Sporting Complex on Thursday night, to take a one game to none lead in their NPSA best-of-three semifinal series. DANTE CARRER

The New Providence Softball Association (NPSA) got its 2022 playoffs underway on Thursday and the women’s defending champions Sunshine Auto Wildcats got their title defense off to a good start as they took a 1-0 lead over the Johnson’s Lady Truckers in their mini best-of-three semifinal series. They won 13-3 last night on the Bankers Softball Field at the Baillou Hills Sporting Complex.

It was the beginning of the first NPSA playoffs series since 2019, because of the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic which forced the league to shut down for three years.

Shortstop Larikah Russell was consistent for the Wildcats, going a perfect 2-for-2 at the plate. She scored three runs and had one run batted in (RBI). She got help from winning pitcher Thela Stevens who scored two runs and had eight strikeouts from the mound.

Despite scoring three runs in the bottom of the first inning, the Wildcats did not look like their usual dominant selves. It was not until the third inning when they came alive offensively. In the bottom of that inning, the Wildcats scored six runs to take a 12-3 lead.

After the Lady Truckers came up empty in the top of the fourth inning, the Wildcats needed just one run to put the mercy rule in play. Left fielder Tyrice Davis scored the winning run for the Wildcats on a pass ball, giving them the 13-3 victory. It was her second run of the night.

The Wildcats were also this season’s pennant winner, finishing with a 9-3 win/loss record. They are going after a fourth straight championship title. The RAB Operators also finished with a 9-3 record but the Wildcats won the tiebreaker due to a 2-1 advantage in their head-to-head matchups. They earned the right to take on the fourth-place Lady Truckers (5-7). The Wildcats won all three regular season matchups against the Lady Truckers. They won the first matchup 11-6, the second one 11-1, and the third one by default.

Game two of this series will be held on Saturday at 7 p.m.

The second game of the doubleheader last night featured a matchup between the number two and three seeded teams in the men’s division. The number two seeded Cyber Tech Blue Marlins (10-2) battled the Atlantis Titans (4-7) but no score was available up to press time.

The Titans and the Chances Mighty Mitts had identical records but the Titans won the tiebreaker for the third seed after sporting a 2-1 record in their head-to-head matchups. The Blue Marlins swept their regular season meetings against the Titans, 3-0, winning 9-1, 10-2 and 7-0.

The playoffs continue tonight with the men’s defending champions C&S Hitmen (11-1) taking on the Mighty Mitts at 9 p.m. The Hitmen swept the Mighty Mitts in the regular season, 3-0. They won their games 6-3, 8-5 and 13-12.

The women’s division game between the second-seeded RAB Operators and the improved third-seeded University of The Bahamas Mingoes (6-6) is set for 7 p.m. The Operators won the regular season head-to-head matchups, 2-1. The Mingoes won the first game 10-8. However, the Operators won the final two regular season meetings, 20-9 and 11-4.

The Renegades (1-11) in the men’s division and the Black Scorpions (1-11) in the women’s division did not make the playoffs.

Photo of Simba French Simba French Send an email September 23, 2022
158 2 minute read
Show More
Photo of Simba French

Simba French

Simba joined The Nassau Guardian in 2012 as a technical producer for Guardian Radio 96.9 FM. He joined the Editorial Department as a sports reporter in 2018. Simba has covered a wide range of sports stories, including the 2018 CARIFTA in Nassau, Bahamas. Education: College of the Bahamas, BA Media Journalism

Related Articles

Photo of Major to step back in the ring

Major to step back in the ring

September 23, 2022
Photo of Bahamian Ashley Michel named ICCAC Athlete of the Week 

Bahamian Ashley Michel named ICCAC Athlete of the Week 

September 23, 2022
Photo of Heat returning to The Bahamas

Heat returning to The Bahamas

September 22, 2022
Photo of Archer encourages students to get involved with athletics

Archer encourages students to get involved with athletics

September 22, 2022
Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker