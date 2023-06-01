Wilfred Beneby, age 96 years, a resident of Lincoln Boulevard, Nassau, and formerly of Lovely Bay, Acklins, will be held at 10am, on Saturday, June 3rd, 2023, at Church of God of Prophecy, East Street Tabernacle, East Street, Nassau. Officiating will be Bishop Hulan A. Hanna, assisted by Bishop Dr. Woodley C. Thompson. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Gardens.

Predeceased by: Inez Beneby (Wife), Phyllis Beneby (Mother), Norward Beneby (Son), Benson Beneby (Son), Judy Swain (Daughter), Leroy and Elma Moss

He is survived by his Children and their spouses: Eurina Beneby, Mavis Walton, Philip (Carolyn) Beneby, Sharon Beneby, Rudolph (Leonie) Beneby, Kimberley (Sylvester) Herron, Densil Beneby, Althea (Frank) Gaitor, Paulette Thurston, Barry Beneby, Keith (Kayla) Beneby, Kevin (Denise) Beneby, and Clifford (Sherrel) Cartwright; Grandchildren and their spouses: Stephen (Chante) Beneby, Shakera (Edward) Reckley, Stefan Beneby, Krista and Katya Walton, Anne Marie (Paul) Richards, MacNair (Gweneth) Beneby, Bronson Beneby, Phillisa Beneby-Williams, Phillipa, Phileah Beneby, Geanno (Yonarda) Beneby, Shandia Beneby, LaTia (Kenrick) Mackey, Benson Beneby Jr., Anastacia (Turan) Miller, Edward Thomas, Bryson Beneby, Synara (Darius) Greenslade, Syllia Herron, Sylecia Herron, Sylvester Herron Jr., Randene Herron, Danielle Beneby, Amanda (Kenneth) Thomas, Kristoff (Jonathan) Thurston, Marine Seaman Kenan Beneby, Abishai Beneby, Denereus Beneby, Carlos Swain Jr., Kadesha Swain, Joshua Swain, Carter Cartwright; 26 Great Grandchildren too numerous to mention and 2 Great Great Grandchildren; A Host of other relatives including: Rev. Daniel Beneby, Francis Beneby-Jones, Randolph, Joanne, Elijah and Joshua Beneby, Obie Ferguson, Racha Ferguson (Godchild), Joe & Shamika Deleveaux and Family, Lockwood Deleveaux and Family, John Wesley Ferguson and Family, Jacklyn Carroll and Family, The Moss Family, Bro. Felix Walkine, The Johnson Family, Wayne Neely, The Deleveaux Family, Wilshire Beneby (Deceased) and Family, The Hanna, Heastie, and Tynes Family, The McClain Family, Alvin Sergent and Family, The Ferguson Family, The Bain Family, The Swann Family, The Simmons Family, The Pratt Family, The Hart Family, The Cox Family, The Carroll Family, Doreen Campbell and Family, Mortimer Family, Ivadell and Family, Elsworth “White” Rahming and Family, The Forbes Family, The Butler Family, The Henfield Family, The Staff of Courtesy Supermarket, Ruleco Construction Company, The Food Kingdom, Platinum Pool Services, Palm Tree Supermarket, The Bahamas Department of Corrections, Killarney Shores Community, Retail/Wholesale Grocers Association, Mrs. Linda Demeritte and family, Ms. Feliciana Cooper and family and The Red Snapper crew. The Church of God of Prophecy Family (Where he served all of his adult life), Bishop Dr. Franklin Ferguson (National Bishop) and Minister Rowena Ferguson, Bishop Hulan and Valerie Hanna, Bishop Brice and Teacher Advira Thompson, Bishop Dr. Woodley and Vernique Thompson, Bishop Dr. Elgarnet and Jacqueline Rahming, Bishop Kendal Simmons, Pastor Terrance Forbes, World Famous Bahama Brass Band, Apostle Benjamin Smith, Embassy International Family, Prophetess Dr. Albertha Williams. If we accidently missed you out, please forgive us!

Relatives and friends may pay their respects at Cedar Crest Funeral Home and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Baillou Hill Roads, on Thursday, June 1st, 2023, from 12 noon to 5pm, and at the church on Saturday from 9am until service time.