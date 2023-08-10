Funeral Service for the late Wilfred Salathiel Johnson age75 years, a resident of Monastery Park, will be held on Saturday, August 12th, 2023, 11:00 a.m., at The New Mount Pisgah Trinity Baptist Church, Couch Sound, Andros.

Officiating will be Pastor Troy Miller, assisted by Bishop Dr. Carlton J. Stuart. Interment will follow in The Conch Sound Public Cemetery, Conch Sound, Andros.

His memories will live on in the hearts of his: Wife of 38 years; Virginia Johnson; Children: Trevor Taylor, Darvin Dean, Jamie and Jamean Johnson; Grand Children: Jamean Johnson Jr., Darvinique Dean, Tacarra Taylor, Da’Nae Dean, Da’Coda Dean, Dallas Dean, J’adore Colebrooke, Jamia Johnson, and Jamya Johnson; Sisters: Ismae Sands of Conch Sound, Andros, Catherine and Harriett Johnson; Aunt: Adeline Fowler; Sisters-in-law: Anna Strachan, Lavern Scavella, and Angela Fluellen, Bradenton, Florida, Jennifer Greene, North Carolina, and Rosetta Wallace; Brothers-in-law: Anthony and Derek Miller, Ronald Greene, North Carolina and David Scavella ,Bradenton, Florida; Daughter-in-law: Yuki Taylor

Nieces: Delarese, Elizabeth Wallace, Yuntalia Cartwright, Almonique Gordon, Racquel Donaldson, Shanreca Scavella, Tanya Wallace of Bradenton Florida, McKayla, Nefertiti, and Nadia Miller, and Jennifer Greene;Nephews: Keno Wood, Kevin Wallace, Donovan, Dario, and Austin McKinney, David Scavella Jr. of Bradenton Florida, Jesse and Rio Greene, Anthony Miller Jr., Otiaus Strachan, Mariann ,Florida; Numerous grand nieces and nephews

Other Relatives and Friends: Carman Miller and the Richards Family, Paul and Cyrus Miller, Keffieann Battles and family, Marlene McKinney and family, Reinadell Marshall, Elvia Bowleg, Minister Beulah Lafleur and family, Withmore Fowler, Leslie and Kevin Fowler and family, Evadney, Elvira and Stanley Barbara, Yvonne, Latwone Jr. Saphron Sands, Kenneth Rolle, Errol and Hellen Miller and family, Rev. Wellington and Linda Wallce, Leelox Fowler, Alfred and Mary Wallace and family, Leslie and Rekina Thompson and family, Daylon Williams and family, Troynell Miller, Madison and Regan Miller, Beulah Laing, Michael Sands, Stephan and Marilyn Adderley and family, Eleanor, and Zulaika Bowleg and family, Pastor Troy Miller and family, Rosa Miller and family, Angie, Mildred Miller, Mae Miller and family, Prince and Zilpha Mackey and family, Alma Russell and family, Audley Fowler and family, Nathaniel Pratt and family, Junior Rolle and family, Henrietta Rolle and family, Florence Pratt Myers and family, Dorothy Walkes, Sylvia Strachan and family, Junior Walkes and family, Herbert Walkes and family, Advilda Evans and Leslie Pratt Roberts, Keith and Florina Russell and family, Othniel Sands and family, Hon. Fred Mitchell, Roderick Sands and family, Judith Miller and family, Deaconess Coral Edwards and family, Hilda Bowleg and family, Lennox Coleby and family, Derek Miller and family, Prince Myer and family, Elvia Bowleg and family, Roscoe Walkes and family, Doctors and Nurses at the Princess Margret Hospital, The Monastery Park Family, Bishop Dr. Carlton J. Stuart and The Church of God Cathedral Family, Mount Nebo Baptist Church Family, The Entire Community of Conch Sound and many others too numerous to mention.

Relatives and Friends may pay their last respects at Butlers’ Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Ernest and York Streets on Friday, August 11 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. In Couch Sound Andros, on Saturday, August 12, 2023 from 9:30 a.m. until service.