Wilfred Salathiel Johnson

Death Notice for the late Wilfred Salathiel Johnson age 75 years, a resident of Monastery Park, passed peacefully at The Princess Margaret Hospital, on Thursday July 27, 2023.

He is survived by his wife: Virginia Jeannie Johnson; children: Trevor, Darvin, Jamie and Jamean Johnson; sisters: Ismae Sands, Catherine and Harriett Johnson; aunts: Adeline Fowler and Rienadel Marshall. And a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Service will be announced at a later date.

