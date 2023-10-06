Wilfred Wellington Russell

Age 56, of Fox Hill Road , Nassau Bahamas, will be held on Friday, October 6th, 2023, at 11:00a.m. at Church of God of Prophecy, Joe Farrington, Nassau Bahamas.

Officiating will be held by Bishop Rev. Dr. J. Carl Rahming, J.P., M.O., F.D, Assisted by Other Ministers of The Gospel. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Gardens, Soldier Road, Nassau Bahamas.

He is survived by his Mother: Carmetta Dorsett Russell; 2 Daughters: Brithnay and Wilfernique Russell; 4 Sons: Santanos, Dimaggio, Kashawn &; Treyvon Russell; Stepdaughter: Simone Clyde; Step Son: Renaldo Clyde, 2 Grandchildren: Ebony Gibson & Dimaggio Russell Jr., Sisters: Michelle, Paulette Rolle, Marion (Rev. Paul) Thompson, Brenda (William) Percentie, Karen Black, and Melinda Black, Brothers: Dave Davis, Martin Davis, Mario Bastian, and Troy Black, Aunts: Mary Dorsett, Una Marshall, Whitlean, Gloria and Delcine Dorsett, Hortence and Barbara Bain, Louis Sarah Duncombe, Uncles: Hayward Dorsett Sr., Zachariah Dorsett, Prince, and Elston Bain, Nephews and Grand Nephews: Perry, Shane, Tario, Jamaio, Coya, Johnathan and Rashad Dorsett, Reginald and Brenton Johnson, Kaleb Rolle, Michael, Joenell Kelly, Devar, Raymond, Calvin, Joshua, Baron Davis, Mario Hudson, Mario Carey, Kiano, Shane Jr., Marvin, Perry Jr., Nieces and Grand Nieces: Terrylee, Sharine, Vernita, Tequila Dottin, Joenell, Cheyenne, Danika Nottage, Seanrika, Lashanda, Brianna, Deanna, Danae, Raven, Rena Hudson, Jade Kemp, Pauleisha and Monique Thompson, Paisley, Cheyenne Johnson, Cousins and Other Relatives Including: Jeanette Adderley, Ferron Delva, Glen and Gevaun Adderley, Jennifer, Ruby, and Wesly Peet, Hurmia, Margaret, Coria, Corey, Supt. Franklyn Dorsett, Insp. Manzel Dorsett, Willis, Kirklyn, Laniere, and Tarma Dorsett, Theadora, Lydia, Anthony, Loretta, Yvette, Amelia, Grace, Douglas, Ricky, Sheldon, Mychelle, Dario, Germaine and Elston Bain, Tiffany, Shirleymae, Shirley, Patrice, Hayward Jr., Shirley Dorsett, Shirleymae Dorsett, Kadeisha Smith, Anisha Morrison,Kadijah and Kalia Musgrove. Friends Including: Ida Saunders & Family, Sonia Adderley &Family, Ms. Retta & Family, Diana Ward & Family, Sheniqua & Family, Idamae &; Family, Paula & Family, Vicky & Family, Vera Strachan Duncombe & Family, Elizabeth Hanna & Family, Dellarese Smith & Family, Brenda Taylor &Family, Susan Strachan & Family, Keno Tate Sr. & Family, Lisa Smith & Family, Sheena Deveaux &; Family, The Bahamas Department of Correctional Services, Pastor Petty and Family, The Riverside Church Family, Pastor J. Carl Rahming and Family, Progressive Baptist Church Family, Glen Adderley Sr., Evelyn Paige &Family, The Culmer Family, The Hudson Family, Isabel Miller & Family, Louise King Family, The Rolle Family, The Fox Hill Community, Crestwell Knowles & Family, Rt. Hon. Fred Mitchell, Machelle and Theresa Clyde & Family, Eileen Colebroke & Family, Michelle Musgrove & Family, Leta Bain & Family, Neka & Family, Kayleisha Russell & Family, The Management & Staff of Drift & Out Island-BahaMar, Kimberley Ferguson & Family, The Carey Family, Jennifer Stuart & Family, Mr Kendrick Christie and family.

May His Soul Rest in Peace!

Please forgive us if we inadvertently excluded your name. We thank everyone for your prayers and support during this time.

Relatives and friends may pay their last respects in the “Rudolph Pratt Memorial Suite” at Amethyst Memorial, #534 East Street South (opposite Fresh Auto Car Lot) on Thursday October 5th, 2023, from 11:00a.m to 6:00p.m.

Due to current Government regulations in respect of Covid-19, masks and social distancing are required and will be strictly enforced.