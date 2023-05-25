DEATH NOTICE

Willard Newton Hamilton Sr. age 74 years of Gardens Hills #1 and formerly of Turks & Caicos Island died at Princess Margaret Hospital on Wednesday, May 17th, 2023.

He survived by his wife: Annamae Hamilton; sons: Willard N. Hamilton Jr., Ashley A. Hamilton & Antonio A. Hamilton; daughter: Crystal Hamilton; sisters: Ernestine Adderley & Clarice Bethel; brother: Beaumont Hamilton and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.