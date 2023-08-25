Funeral Service for MR. WILLIAM DUNCAN RUSSELL, age 69 years of # 6 Tivoli Gardens, Freeport, Grand Bahama and formerly of Lowe Sound, Andros will be held on Saturday, August 26th, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at New Horizon Worship Center, Sargent Major Road, Freeport, Grand Bahama.

Officiating will be Pastor Karol Roach assisted by Minister Buster Laing. Interment will follow at Grand Bahama Memorial Park, Frobisher Drive, Freeport, Grand Bahama.

Precious Memories of William will linger in the hearts of his Daughter: Tokiguid “Toki” Russell; Brothers: Oneezer, Haldore, Luther, Rubean Jr., Derick, Keith, Octavious, Rubean III; Sisters: Sylvia, Ruby, Cheryl, Debra, Abby, Charity and Shenequa; Sisters-in-law: Marie Jackie, Vilmaria, Cathy and Florena; Brothers-in-law: Willie, Ernest, Stanford, Alrick, Harry David and Leo; Nieces and Nephews: Norma, Linda, Rosena, Monique, Jasmine, Shanell, Danika, LaKeithra, Gina, Faith, Michelle, Trina, Marchae, Cherice, Donnalee, Mildred, Charlene, Leiska, Sierra, Damesha, Shelby, Ebony, Quay, Tangenika, Quay, Asia, Shaquel, Wesnee’, Jada, Tina, Calvin, Albert, Ronald, Arnold, Brandon, Haldore Jr.,Victor, Shonari, Wesley, Surge, Kirstopher, Kashaw, Dexter, Davon, Leo Jr., Luther Jr., Maxwell, Octavious Jr., Alrick Jr., Harry Jr., Zarey, Jonathan, Elton, Kenneth, David Jr., Brandon Jr., Brian and Justin, Aunt: Martha Russell Dean; Uncle: Aldrick Russell and a host of other Relatives and Friends including: Bill and Jenny Russell, Paul and Barbara Darville, Gwen Claude, Pastor Karol and Mrs. Roache, Darren Evans, family the late Victor Russell, family of the late Arthur Russell, family of the late Alma Griffin, family of the late Isabell Miller, family of the late Prudence Rolle, family of the late Eloise McQueeny, family of the late Olevia Campbell, family of the late Percita Russell, Oretha, Inspector Garvin, Glenda, Dr. Percentie, Dr. Brown, Mr. Knowles and entire community of Lowe Sound, Andros.

Viewing will be held in the “Serenity Suite” at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited at # 11A Coral Road Freeport, Grand Bahama on Friday August 25th, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on Saturday August 26th, 2023 at the church from 8:30 a.m. until Service time.