Memorial service for the late William Otto George Gibbs age 73 years of #3 Tangerine Terrance, Winton Meadows will be held at Philadelphia Seventh Day Adventist Church, on Friday, January 27th, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor Valentino Campbell assisted by Pastor Peter Joseph & Pastor John Carey. Cremation was held.

His phenomenal legacy will forever be treasured in the hearts of his Wife of 39 years: Preatta Gibbs; Son: Otto Tremond Gibbs; Daughters: Tessa Gibbs-McKenzie, Teneil Gibbs-Armbrister; Sons in law: Willard McKenzie & Latero Armbrister; Grandchildren: Zachary and Zuri McKenzie, Laylah and Tylah Armbrister; Sisters: Crystal Cunningham, Keva Ferguson, Shaunielle Oembler, Heather Gibbs, Lisa Moss, Kimley Saunders, Kendra Moss; Brothers: Wayne, Randall, Ryan Gibbs, Sammy and Johnny Smith; Sisters in law: Kathrina Smith, Denise Curtis, Shandera Smith, Antoinette Smith, Rose Gibbs, Tonya Gibbs, Deborah Gibbs, Jency Smith, Indira Smith; Brothers in law: Maxwell Smith, Adrian Smith, Dave Wood, Herbert Oembler, Cornell Moss, Jason Saunders, Derrell Moss; Nieces: Courtney Cunningham, Dr. Deval Rolle, Prenessa and Lashanda Smith, Whitney and Wynter Curtis, Latoya Smith, Sandrian Smith, Alexandria Reeves, Ashley Oembler, Chiquita Nelson, Shifari McIntosh, Je’Nae Greene, Rhanishka Gibbs, Johnilee and Kenya Lewis, Vashti and Vinise Gibbs, Nicoya, Samantha and Kristin Smith; Nephews: Sean Ferguson, Derward Smith, Maxwell Smith Jr., Dominic Smith, Wayne Curtis II, Oquendo Smith & Wayne Rolle Sr.; Aunts: Jacquelyn, Carolyn, Patricia, Glenda, Gloria, and Deborah Hospie; Uncles: Wesley Thompson Sr., Roland Hospie Jr.; Other relatives and friends including: Dino and Shikera Pinto, Alberto Davila, Norma Johnson, Ferlease Carey and f0amily, Anthony and Ermalee Lewis and family, Clyde and Loreen Miller, Charlene Rolle, Betty Collie, Carolyn Hanna-Deal, The Philadelphia SDA Church, Dr. Kevin and Karen Moss and family, Dr. Elliston Rahming, Charles Smith, Willworth Campbell and family, Ferlease Cartwright, Mr. Godfrey and Miriam Carey, Mr. Lesley Hanna, Dwayne Frazer, Leroy Butler, Ashley Moree, Kimberley Ramocan, Andriel Newry, Anetra Acreus, Sophia Rolle (caretaker), Dr. Myles Brennen and family, Dr. Kyle Kerr, Dr. Kim Scriven, Dr. Dean Tseretopoulos, Dr. Anajah Edwards, Lana Edgecombe, Melanie Davis, Florida Young, Cynthia Rahming, Jeffrey Williams, Harvey Tynes, The Green, Sealy, Edgecombe and Cartwright families and Gibbs family of Freeport, Staff of the Orthopedic Department (PMH), The Endocrinology Division at MSU South Carolina, and others too numerous to mention here.

In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to his wife, Preatta Gibson towards his medical funds via Fidelity Bank, Frederick Street Branch, Account no. 20543302.

Viewing will be held at the Serenity Suite at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Soldier Roads on Thursday (Today) 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.