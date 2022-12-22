Obituaries

William Rendward Wells

William Rendward Wells aged 73 years, of La Blanc Villas, West Bay St. and formerly of Deadman’s Cay, Long Island, died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Monday, 19th December, 2022.

He is survived by his Wife: Lynette Wilson Wells; Daughters: Ketress and Kamiesha Wells; Son: Former Minister, Rendward Wells; Grandchildren: Sethren, Sasha, Sierra, Soren, Soraya, and Sakarren Wells, Attiyyah Bethel, Celeste, Danielson, and Chavez Wells; Sisters: Elvina McPhee and Marilyn Sands; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

