Funeral Service for the late William Roosevelt Fox, age 63,of Freeman Smith Subdivision, New Providence will be held on Saturday 12th November, 2022 at 11:00 am at Ebenezer Methodist Church, Shirley St. Rev. Milton Lightbourne will officiate assisted by Rev. Mark Carey. Interment will follow in the Church’s Cemetery.

William was preceded in death by his Parents: Jessie and Roosevelt Fox; and Sister: Alice Arnell Green.

Precious memories will linger in the hearts of his Wife: Wayne McCeba Duncombe; Children: Mike (Kanora), Tavano (Sherica), Jessica Fox, Miguel Stuart, Willdino Fox, Willshire Pinder and Zimri Fox; Adopted son: Christopher Deveaux; Grandchildren: Noelle Moss, Trinity Culmer, Tavano Jr. and Shavana Fox, Aiden and Avery Wilson, Kamari Fox, and Willshire Pinder Jr.; Brother: Ricardo Russell and Adopted brother: Henry Collie; Sisters: Clarissa Seymour, Beth Fox-Carey and Lillian Russell; Aunts: Ethel Knowles, Clara Lady Smith, Brenda Lamm, Florinda Mackey-Storr, Beryl Edgecombe and Diane Fox; Uncles: His Excellency the Most Honourable. Sir C. A. Smith, GCMG and Colin (Mariyln) Fox; Brothers-in-Law: Wayde Seymour, Alvin Green; Nieces & Nephews: Waydrissa, Oscar and Wayde Seymour, Arvin (Shari) and Anton (Lexi) Green, Maurice (Morgana) and Mikhail Carey and Eboni Russell-Johnson; Grandnieces & nephews: Waydrion Glinton, Brejah Bennons, Ja’reese Seymour, Waydrinae Seymour, Arvin Jr., Amari and Alexavier Green, Jaidon McClain and Alan Carey; Cousins: William Knowles, Wren Knowles, Evelyn & Robert Deal, Families of the late Cecil and Leroy Knowles; Elder Roylston & Mae Knowles, Clara & Ivan McPhee, Loletta & Alvy Penn, Loretta & Kermit Mackey, Barbara Jerina & Alvin Albury, Jenetta & Wayde Butler, Cleveland Knowles, William & Betty Knowles, Anderson, Freddy and Talmadge Knowles, Paul & Mary Knowles, Families of the late Glen, Kenneth and Arthur Knowles, Alicia and Brent Fernander; Jessie Louise & Rev. Alonzo Hinsey, Rev. Donald & Pamela Carey, Brian Carey, Families of the late Marsha Neilly, Garfield and Joan Carey; David & Kelly Knowles, Elder Howard & Ruthie Knowles, Donald Knowles Jr., Clarissa & Christopher Hanna, Charles Knowles; Clayton & Charlene Smith, Cornelia Smith, Cornelius Alvin and Rochelle Smith, Jr.; Phillipa, Nickie, William and Frank Morley; Ulrick “Rick”, Aaron, Jeanene and Sarah Fox; Carlos & Dyanza Lamm, Aretha Lamm-Paul, Lutricia Lamm-Campbell; Marcus, Lynden and Donahue Mackey, Sheryl Collins, Natasha Mackey-Cunningham; Thomas Edgecombe, Laurice Fox, Garret Fox, Shantell, Shanell, Monique, Maurice Jr., Elcot, Sean, Yvonne, Marvin, Paul Jr, and Evan Fox; Paula Mackey, Louie, Roy, Bob, Alley, Devin Adams and Family; Other relatives & friends: the family of Wayne Duncombe, Italia Simmons-Fox, Lamantha & Cierra Maycock, Gino Maycock, Corrington and Marktenya Maycock, Barbara Fox & family, Dennis and Delores Seymour & family, Cecelia Demeritte, Dr. Arnette Stuart, Polly Johnson, Tonia Ferguson, Diane Rolle, Larry Darville and family, Dremeko Culmer, Kirk Williams, Michelle Carey and Rev. Mark and Sandra Carey, and the Knowles and Carey families of New Providence and Tarpum Bay, Eleuthera, the Culmer family of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; USA, the Freeman Smith Subdivision Family, Mrs. Wendy Morley and family, the McPhee family, the Smith family, Scott Damianos, and a plethora of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention; Special thanks to: Shane Kemp and Family, Cesar Castillo, MEP Solutions Ltd Group of Companies (Turks and Caicos Islands) and staff including Isaac Rigby and Shane Kemp Jr., InterCaribbean Airways (TCI), Thomas Maillis, Terence Ewing Jr., Monique Wright-Delancy and Family, Delgado Culmer Sr., Noel Moss and his caregiver and Health Service providers: Ms. Desirine Lewis, Doctor Nevillene McPhee, Doctor Chrispin Gomez and Doctor Joseph Evans.

May His Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44A Nassau Street on Friday November 11th, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday November 12th, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until service time.