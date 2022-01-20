William Stanley Wilson III age 53 years of #41 McKinney Drive died at the Flushing Hospital New York City on Friday, January 14th , 2022

He is survived by her Mother: Rowena Burrows; Children: William Stanley Wilson IV, Zyon William Wilson, Zolten William Wilson & Sabrina Brown; Siblings: Kendall Hanna

Miguel Hanna, Sharma Burrows, Ryan Josey, Kelsie Dorsett, William W. Wilson,Brian Wilson

Lynda Mason, Jeffrey Wilson, Opal Wilson,Kim Wilson, Larry Wilson, Beatrice Johnson,Brendon Colton, William S. Wilson, Macroy Wilson, Wendy Huyler, William Wilson, Patrice Thurston

Sonia Watson & a Host of Other Relatives and friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.