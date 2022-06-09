DEATH NOTICE

William Willie Williams, age 90 of Kemp’s Bay, South Andros, died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

He is survived by his daughter: Roslyn Williams; son: Melvin Williams; stepdaughter: Drucilla Taylor, Lisa Clarke and Elsa; grandchildren: Kendranique and Tanesha Swan and Melvin Williams Jr.; great grand: Kai Scavella; son-in-law: Gregory Grant; Nephews: David , Raymond, Mark, John, Basil, Leo and Manford Forbes; Nieces: Mary and Pat; neighbor: Ms. Betty; and a host of other relatives and friends

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.