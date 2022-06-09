Obituaries

William Willie Williams

WILLIAM WILLIAMS
WILLIAM WILLIAMS

DEATH NOTICE

William Willie Williams, age 90 of Kemp’s Bay, South Andros, died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

He is survived by his daughter: Roslyn Williams; son: Melvin Williams; stepdaughter: Drucilla Taylor, Lisa Clarke and Elsa;  grandchildren: Kendranique and Tanesha Swan and Melvin Williams Jr.; great grand: Kai Scavella; son-in-law: Gregory Grant; Nephews: David , Raymond, Mark, John, Basil, Leo and Manford Forbes; Nieces: Mary and Pat; neighbor: Ms. Betty; and a host of other relatives and friends

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

