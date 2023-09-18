Williams new COO of Guardian Media Group

Wanda Williams, who has skillfully held the position of human resources manager at The Nassau Guardian (Guardian Media Group) since 2007, has been appointed the company’s chief operating officer, Publisher Emanuel M. Alexiou announced.

“Over the years, Wanda has showcased an extraordinary commitment to our organization. She has proven adept at managing challenges, fostering a nurturing work environment, and driving initiatives that have enriched our operations,” Alexiou said.

In her new role as chief operating officer, Williams will oversee all departments at the Guardian Media Group (The Nassau Guardian, Guardian Radio, PrintMasters, Star106.5).

“Our collective focus will be to create and manage a new period of growth,” said Alexiou, adding that more staff will be brought on as part of this expansion.

Speaking of her recent appointment, Williams said, “I am honored to take on this new challenge after my 16 years with The Nassau Guardian family and I’m humbled by the confidence that has been reposed in me by the company’s owners. I look forward to playing an instrumental role in driving Guardian Media Group’s continued progress and helping to execute the company’s many exciting plans.”

Even as she has taken on new responsibilities, Williams continues to lead the group’s HR area.

As he announced Wililams’ promotion, Alexiou thanked the Guardian Media Group’s team members for the consistent hard work and dedication they bring to the company’s various media and business products.

“Let us continue to work collaboratively, bring our country the information it needs, and celebrate achievements like these,” he said.