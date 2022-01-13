Obituaries

Willis Alexander Maycock

DEATH NOTICE

Willis Alexander Maycock age 64 years of Smith’s Circle, Freeport, Grand Bahama died at the Rand Memorial Hospital on Saturday, January 8th, 2022.

He is survived by his wife: Laurene Maycock; sons: Shawn and Anton Maycock; mother: Patricia Pearce; mother in law: Magnolia Bethel; sisters: Renay Maycock, Karen Gordon, Sybiline Brown, Patrice Lightbourne, Charmaine Thompson; brothers: Patrick Cunningham, Wesley, Allan, Roland and Conrad Maycock, Everette Pearce of Iowa; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.

