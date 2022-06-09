A Celebration of the Life and Spirit of WILLIS BALDWIN ROLLE“BULLY”, age 55 years of Russell Town, Eight Mile Rock will be held at Community Holiness Church, Martin Town, Eight Mile Rock on Saturday, June 11th, 2022 10:00 a.m.

Officiant: Bishop Ricardo Grant, Sr. Pastor, assisted By: Pastor Shandlene Grant L.C. J.P., Rev. Everret Stuart, Pastor Shirley Stubbs

Interment: Harbour West Cemetery, Eight Mile Rock

SURVIVORS

Willis Baldwin ‘Bully’ Rolle is Predeceased by:

Parents: Ellis and Eltha Rolle

Brothers: Mike, Troy, Cecil and Sidney Rolle

Left to cherish his memories in love are: His loving wife: Ticia Rolle, Son: Kinaz Rolle,Daughters: Luciah, Balicia, Tianna and Avery Rolle, Adopted Daughter: Shauntay Rolle, Brothers: Leslie (Ruby), Stephen, Sterling Rolle, Sisters: Linda and Shornae Rolle, Uncles: Gazel Rolle, Basil, Lundy (Donna), Larry Jones, Carlos, Gailey (Edith), Trevor Delancy, Aunts: Carnetta (Victor) Rolle, Esther (Sherwood) Russell, Angela (Mark) Knowles, Jackie (James) Parker, Ethel (Godfrey) Knowles, Patricia Dailey, Idalia (Dudley) Romer, Grand Aunt: Doris Smith, Sisters in Law: Stacy Rolle, Paula Bourbonias, Josee, Micheline, Ellesnore & Eunide, Brothers in Law: Remy, Etzer, Marc, Gerald, Michel Dolce, Nephews: Ashan (Denise) Sanders, Leslie (Vernae) , Jamari, Caeron, Jeromy Kyle, Stephen Desmond, Ranardo (Candice), Therico (Karen), Theran Rolle, Willah Gray, Nieces: Raquell, Shazah, Leandra, Shakara, Sydnae, Kentrelle Rolle, Trenicka, Dukes, Nashanta (Michael) Forrest, Grand Nephews and Nieces: Jieil, Zayden, Calvin, Landin, Ranardo Jr, De’Amiyah Sariah Asia, Amiyah, Laelah, Shakara, Trinity, Gem, Shakara, Ri-Nazhanae, Italiyah, Adopted Nephews and Nieces: Travis Russell, Kurt Grant, DeAndre Hepburn, Floyd Gardiner, Shannon Cash, Ashley Williams and Tracy Palmer, God Children: Kai Forbes, Lavardo Outten, Andre Jones, Dereka Cartwright, First cousins: Chris and Sigma Rolle, Gail and Flyod Smith, Beverly and John Curtis, Robin and Eugene Taylor, Lisa, Jermaine, Nicholas, Cory and Jean, Sheritha, Kizmet, Shantonique, Calvis and Barbara Bartlett, Vince and Melissa, Javan, Lavita Parker, Phillipa and Craig Turner, Preserita, Norma, Joan, Karen, Sabrina, Basil Jr, Dwight, Cathy, Nishka Jones, Melanie Hollingworth, Lashanda and Kevin Harvey, Diedre Farquharson, Kirklyn and Liz Rolle, Roger and Angela Rolle, Trevor Rolle, Lana McIntosh, Maureen, Marva, Asa Jr, Gary Jones, Tangernika Russell. Chantel and Michael Miller, Shaquanna and Ed Ross, Jamaal and Candice, Javard Russell, Lavar, Cassandra, Anya Jones, Jay, Willis and Julie Saunders, Mary Thompson, Victoria Pinder, Ruth Rolle, Tanya Gray, Lakaii and Marcia Knowles, Lakeiasha Wright, Lawanda Duncan, Latoya Jones, Valerie Poitier, Mary, Martha and Marcian Knowles, Teran, Tawana, Terez and Tia Romer.

SPIRITUAL FAMILY:

Bishop Ricardo and Lady Shandlene Grant, Pastor Shirley Stubbs, Pastor Darren and Lilly Sturrup Minister Everett Stuart and Apostle Rita Stuart, Pastor Edmund and Erica Munroe, Deacons Department of Community Holiness & Universal Household of Faith, The Men’s Ministry of Community Holiness Church and Universal Household of Faith, The Ministerial Alliance of Universal and Community

CLOSE RELATIVES AND FFRIENDS:

Pastor Agatha Martin, Patrenda Whyly, Ketarah Carey, Sandy King, Daswell J. Bevans J.P. and Sylvia, Paul Rochelle, Daswell Jr., Keith and Charliese Bevans, Dianne Phillips, Beryl Stuart, Shiela Forbes, Yvette Rolle, Lisa, Javanna, Dwayne Stuart, Sellie Jones, Don and Graham Forbes, Karen Campbell, Shorah Johhnson, Kenny, Lenny, Perry, Sherick and Paddy Martin, Lottie Munroe and Family, Betsy Russell and Family, Carolyn Rolle and Family, Brunell Wells and Family, Walter Parker and Family, Ludell Stuart, Carlton, Lionel, Kendal, Junniemae, Zerleane, Veda Martin, Kentley Martin and Family, Ronnalee and Eardley Saunders and Family, Meoshi Banks, Wayne Smith, Madlyn Carter and family, Trevor and Raslyn Miller, Connie Missick, Joanna Gardiner and Family, ReJoiner Martin, Floyd and Becky Gardiner, Rosena Johnson, Julian, Edmond, Carroll, Jerome, Joel, Pam, Lorna Natasha Russell, Ormond, Garry Russell, Ethelyn Rolle and Patrenda Brice, Patrice Cooper, Rufus and Sharon Johnson, Marva Williams, Stacy Mycklewhyte, James Martin, Drexel Martin, Erma Monroe, Rev. Lindy and Nell Russell and Family, Olga Outten and Family, Sybiline Grant and family, Dently Roberts and Family, Mary Laing and family, Debbie and Barbara Hanna and family, Ruthmae Dames and family, Carmeca Sands, Daslyn Mcqueen, Leta Wildgoose, Deon, Randell and Louie Russell, Georgina, Jana and Martha Rolle, Aquilla Stuart, Joseph Jones and Family, Valerie Moore and family, Kenva, Sanford and Hilma Johnson, Lavita Fincher, Sheila Smith, Patty Russell and Family, Lucy, Sherman, Karen Murphy, Jackie Russell JP., Orient Rolle and Family (West Palm Beach), Darlene Roberts, Stanford (West Palm Beach), Sabrina Moore (West Palm Beach), Melanie Russell (West Palm Beach), Audra Henfield and Family, Walter and Ken Forbes, Lavonda Nortelus, Marva Russell, Jackie Russell, Ethleyn Grant and Family, Pat and Jude Grant and Family, Inspector Edderson McSweeny, Sargent Natalie Knowles, Nurse Patricia Edgecombe, Trevor Lincifort, Edmond Dames.

Special Friends: Walter Russell (Fort Lauderdale), Jason Martin, Fabian Stuart, Arlington (Ali) Outten, Wayne Rolle, Jimmy Pinder, Derek and Eva Edwards, Walter and Magistrate Helen Jones, Kathy Grant, Nurse Patrick Bisong (Nigera), Mr. and Mrs. DaCuna (India), Sandy Sawyer, Jennifer Hanna, Drexton Saunders, Administrator Christine Palacious, Franklyn Ambrister, Dr. Leviticus Rolle, Michelle Wreckley, Sandy Thompson, Jaslyn Simms, Vasco Johnson, Baldwin Forbes, Nikeal Stuart, Ann Miller, Rosco Kemp, Bruce, Barry, Brain, T.J. and Beorah Smith, Paula Brown, Danny and Norma Pinder and Llewellyn Handfield (North Caicos).

Family of the Late:

George, Carl, Rev Raymond, Marcus, Henderson Jones, Rev Ralph, Otis, Harris Russell family, Amanda Adderley, Ettame Grant, Vernel Martin, Emmabelle Forbes, Glenville Rolle, Elmore Stuart Arnold, Randall, Samuel, Wilton, Luther Martin, Abigail Bain, Theresa Rigby Margaret Clarke, Gloria Pinder, Arimelda Nairn (Abaco) Louise Degregory, Edith Stuart and Family, Mizpah Forbes and Joel Wildgoose. The Rolles, Russell, Jones, Martin, Grants, Stuarts, Bartlett, Wildgoose, Parker Family, The Entire Eight Mile Rock Community. The E.M.R. Police Department, Hon. Obediah Wilchcombe, Teachers at Martin Town Primary School, The Boys Brigade, The Local Government, Urban Renewal Staff (2016), The Doctors and Nurses of the E.M.R. Clinic, The Kidney Center Freeport, The Doctors and Nurses of Jackson Memorial and Palmetto General Hospital Miami, Florida. The Grand Bahama Catholic High School and The Eight Mile Rock High School Class of 1984, Bahamas Customs Dept, Bank of Nova Scotia , Rotaract Club of Freeport and the entire Community of Eight Mile Rock and many other family and friends too numerous to mention.

Viewing will be at Russell & Pinder’s Funeral Home in Eight Mile Rock on Friday, June 10th from 12:00 until 6:00 pm and again on Saturday, June 11, 2022 from 9:00 until service time at the church.