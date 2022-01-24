Wilson: Suite of financial legislation set unachievable standard

Financial Secretary Simon Wilson yesterday said the standards set in the financial legislation passed under the Minnis administration are unachievable, noting that the Ministry of Finance even under the previous administration was unable to meet the deadlines imposed.

He was responding to Opposition Leader Michael Pintard, who last week lambasted the Davis administration for breeching the law by being late in providing critical financial reporting in regards to the Fiscal Strategy Report, the annual debt management strategy and the publication of the details of government procurement activities since coming into office.

“We have prepared the reports, the reports are completed so it’s not a big issue. I think the issue, to be clear, is the law as drafted has proven to be very difficult to implement. The Ministry of Finance has struggled with the law as drafted and that’s not a political statement, that’s just the fact,” Wilson told Guardian Business.

“Previously, the ministry was in violation of the law from the start. If you look at the schedules and if you look at what’s produced in the budget, there’s a wide gap in terms of what is produced. This is one of the reasons why we have to amend the law, because you’ve set the legislation at a level which is unattainable given your present capacity and you should never do that.”

The Ministry of Finance in a formal response yesterday said it is fully committed to fiscal transparency and both the Fiscal Responsibility Act and the Public Debt Management Act will be published on the ministry’s website this week.

While Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis has said the Public Procurement Act needs to be amended, Wilson said the entire suite of recently enacted legislation, including the Public Finance Management Act and the Public Debt Management Act, need to be amended.

“They set standards which were unachievable, not just by this Ministry of Finance but by most ministries of finance in the Caribbean. They in essence copied the legislation from a developed country and the legislation is just inappropriate for the stage of development the Ministry of Finance is in,” he said.

Pintard in his statement last week said the reporting requirements were simple and straightforward, and that “there is absolutely no good reason why the government is not following the law”.

Wilson however rebutted, saying the matter is more complicated than simply adhering to timelines.

“The systems that are used to generate the financial information in the public service are not very mature and so that is a challenge. So you have the information systems that are not very mature, which has been under investigation for the last four or five years and that is a real challenge,” he said.

“These reports are developed manually. Now the Fiscal Strategy Report as well as the Dept Strategy Report are completed, but previously the government announced that they would defer the presentation of the reports until after the supplementary budget and closer to the mid-year budget. So there’s no surprise and I don’t know why there is an issue now.”

The Ministry of Finance in its statement yesterday acknowledged that since the enactment of the Fiscal Responsibility Act and the Public Finance Management Act on July 1, it has fallen short of requirements under the acts.

“Since the passage of the Public Finance Management Act, there have been no monthly fiscal reports. Since the passage of the Fiscal Responsibility Act, there have been no half-yearly reports on the stock of liabilities. The reason for these deficiencies covering both the former and present administration relates to outdated management information systems and overly complex legislation. The government is working to address both issues,” the ministry said in a statement released yesterday.

“For example, it would soon select an information system provider and commence the first significant upgrade of the government’s fiscal management systems in approximately thirty years. The government has also contracted a leading Bahamian law firm to draft amendments to the entire compendium of fiscal legislation, to foster proper fiscal accountability and transparency.”

The ministry added that on coming to office, the Davis administration found no public fiscal management reform strategy, no new integrated fiscal management system and no training program for public officers in fiscal management.

“In other words, the Ministry of Finance accomplished not one of the primary objectives of the IDB-financed fiscal management project when the leader of the opposition was a member of the Cabinet of The Bahamas. This is the situation this administration inherited. It is not an overnight fix to correct these deficiencies. However, the Government is committed to resolving these issues,” the ministry said.

“It cannot go unnoticed that the leader of the opposition’s statement was an attempt to deflect the latest information about the growing scandal, the COVID-19 food program. Last week, the Office of the Prime Minister’s communication director confirmed that no public official was aware of what transpired during the COVID-19 food program, despite what was previously stated by the former administration, who had oversight on the expenditure of $53 million in public funds for the COVID-19 food program.”