Wilson: Timely VAT refunds are behind lower collections

The consecutive reduction in value-added tax (VAT) collections in June and July is not due to the reduction in VAT from 12 percent to 10 percent, but reflects the timely disbursement of VAT refunds, Financial Secretary Simon Wilson said yesterday.

Last week, Shadow Minister of Finance Kwasi Thompson again raised concern that VAT revenue for June and July this year were 14 and 26 percent less respectively than what was collected by the central government in 2021, when the economy was not as robust.

Wilson said yesterday that VAT collection is on trend to be the same year over year, and is up five percent in the first quarter of this fiscal year, but may fluctuate month to month as reported in the month fiscal snapshots.

“We are seeing strong VAT revenue performance for the first three months, so we have no reason to believe that VAT revenue will be less than previous years. it’s transaction by transaction based. we are about five percent ahead of revenue at the end of the first quarter, so we feel cautiously optimistic,” he told Guardian Business.

Part of that fluctuation, according to Wilson, has to do with the volume and value of real estate transactions. Additionally, he said the Davis administration has determined to pay refunds to businesses and companies on a more timely basis, as opposed to last year when he said refunds were being held by government.

“I think it’s important how we report on value-added tax. We report it on a net basis, not gross basis. So we report VAT minus refunds we pay out. Obviously if you pay out more refunds in comparison with the previous period, VAT levels would be lower. If you have an environment where revenue is overall up, and VAT revenue is down slightly, the question you have to ask yourself really is what’s happening to refunds. If you notice, when you talk to businesses, refunds are no longer a hot topic for businesses,” he said.

“They were not getting their refunds last year, now it’s just level. We are paying refunds on a more timely basis. During COVID when cash was king there was a build up of refunds, and that was spoken about before. If their [businesses] input VAT exceeds their output VAT they get a refund. So you will find that financial service providers that do offshore services, they get a lot of refunds. You will find a lot of exporters, fisheries exporters get refunds.

“That’s one part of it, the next part is VAT from real estate transactions, which tends to fluctuate based on transactions. So there are two parts to this story. One part is you have to understand with real estate transactions, you can have one real estate transaction in one month that can throw the ticker off.”