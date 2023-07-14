Wilson’s heroics secures national title for IMG Academy

In a thrilling finale to the Elite 64 United States Youth Soccer League Championships, Bahamian Jordin Wilson, wearing the captain’s armband, led the IMG Academy Under-19 (U19) team to an undefeated run through the national championships in Oceanside, California, USA.

The talented Bahamian striker’s exceptional run through the championship was topped off by scoring two crucial goals in the championship game, leading the IMG Academy team to a hard-earned 3-2 victory over the PDA Academy team out of New Jersey. Wilson, son of Simone and John Wilson, completed the championship as the top scorer among all teams with seven goals and one penalty won.

In the first match of the knockout championship format, IMG Academy defeated Legends FC, 7-0, with Wilson scoring twice in only one half of play. This was followed up by a 5-0 win against the Colorado Rapids with Wilson again coming through with two goals. In the semifinal match against the Stickers FC club out of Southern California, who were playing on their home turf, the IMG Academy won in a very physical game, 5-1, with Wilson notching one goal and winning a penalty which resulted in an additional goal.

In a hard-fought championship match, IMG Academy found themselves trailing PDA Academy late into the first half after PDA Academy scored the first goal of the championship. Wilson hit the equalizer for IMG Academy before the half-time break with a lightning strike from the right side of the goal after weaving his way through defenders.

The game remained tied until Wilson put IMG Academy ahead late in the second half with a precise volley strike inside the penalty box. An additional goal from an IMG teammate provided the insurance goal needed to withstand a late rally. A penalty conversion by PDA Academy resulted in the 3-2 scoreline.

PDA Academy played a strong defensive game and were able to thwart several attempts from IMG Academy, including turning away two additional shots on goal from Wilson to keep the margin at one goal. As the referee blew the final whistle, the young striker was engulfed by his ecstatic teammates, their joy and gratitude for his heroic performance evident in their embraces.

In the post-match interview, Wilson adverted to how difficult the tournament was and that he and his teammates worked all year for this moment.