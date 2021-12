Wilton Roland Braynen, 82 yrs., a resident of Delaporte, died at PMH on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

He is survived by his wife: Gwendolyn Braynen; 5 sons: Don, Jerome, Kirk, Stephen & Barry; 7 daughters: Marina, Melvese, Theresa, Joan, Sonia, Tracy & Shonell; numerous grand & great grandchildren, nieces & nephews & a host of other relatives & friends.