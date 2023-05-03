Windsor rowing brings home a gold and a silver

The Windsor High School rowing team spent last weekend in Fairfax Station, Virginia, where they were able to bring home a gold and silver medal from the Al Urquia Regatta.

Securing a gold medal for Windsor was the men’s novice 4+ team. Men’s singles rower Isaiah Ellis won a silver. The women’s novice 4+ was fourth.

The 10-member team that featured five boys and five girls was a part of a field of 36 clubs and 246 individual entries that braved the Occoquan Reservoir for 1500 meters (m) in cold and wet conditions.

The men’s team was represented by Malcolm Menzies (bow seat), Ellis (coxswain), Sandor Bianchi (stroke), Andre Forbes (second seat) and Jake Young (third seat). The females consisted of Emma Johnston (bow seat), Emma Reynolds (third seat), Priya Alexander (stroke), Alessandra Callender (second seat) and Skye Miller (coxswain).

The team was coached by three-time Olympian Rob Gibson.

“An impressive and exciting weekend for our rowers who travelled to Fairfax, Virginia, to compete in the Al Urquia Regatta. This was a significant step forward for our program in only its second year. Congratulations to our rowers for stepping up to a big challenge,” Gibson said.

Windsor men’s team clocked a time of 6:13.30 to secure the gold medal rowing out of lane two. Placing third was St. John’s College High School out of the United States of America with a time of 6:35.40. Fairfax High School clocked 6:42.90 to finish third.

Ellis powered his way to a silver medal in 6:43.70, rowing out of lane five. Winning that race was Thomas Lambert from Western Albemarle High School in Crozet, Virginia. Lincoln Thompson from Albermarle High School was third in a time of 7:04.40.

The women’s team was fourth in a time of 7:23.20. Winning that race was Madison High School out of Vienna, Virginia, with a time of 6:11.50.

The regatta has been running since 1997.