Wine, food and so much fun

To put it as succinctly as I can – the Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival (NPIWFF) presented by Atlantis was the most fun experience I’ve had in a long time – from start to finish. It was absolutely an extravaganza.

With 27 events to choose from over five days, I knew it would be impossible to take them all in, but I was determined to give it the old college try, and try to hit as many events as I could at the inaugural festival. The event featured Food Network chef stars Duff Goldman, Andrew Zimmern, Alex Guarnaschelli, Aarón Sánchez, JJ Johnson, Alon Shaya, and award-winning chefs Michael White – whose soon to open Paranza at The Cove will feature a menu that he describes as an innovative expression of Italian regional cuisines with a focus on seafood – and chef owner of José Andrés Group, José Andrés, as well as Tony Abou-Ganim – who is widely regarded as one of the pioneering bar professionals in the world.

Chef Alon Shaya’s Bulgarian lamb kebab, presented by Chef Alon Shaya during his Middle Eastern cuisine master class and lunch at the inaugural Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival (NPIWFF) presented by Atlantis.

Also putting an exclamation stamp on the event was Grammy-Award winner Wyclef Jean, who was booked for a 45-minute set, but broke all the rules and jammed for well over two hours to the delight of festival patrons at the Jerk Jam. From Jean’s opening chord at just past 9 p.m., to just past the bewitching hour, he had patrons on their feet dancing and singing at the top of their lungs. Jean showed up and showed out and the fans showed their appreciation by being in step with him every step of the performance. He fed off their energy, even taking to wading into the crowd to perform.

The late-night dessert party with Duff Goldman was set to start at 10 p.m. and end at midnight, but because Jean commandeered the night (and I’m not complaining at all) it did not start until after midnight.

Before I blinked, the first two days of the festival were sold out, which meant I missed a few events that I wanted to attend. That got me in gear. I mobilized to ensure that I was able to register for the remainder of the events I wanted to partake in, one being A Taste of Paradise hosted by Zimmern and JJ Johnson, the highlight of the NPIWFF. Zimmern showcased a curry goat sandwich with tomato chutney and crispy onions, and a Wine dinner with Sánchez.

A Taste of Paradise featured bites from dozens of local vendors – Mudda Freeze, Sysco, Wild Thyme, Sip Sip, McKenzie’s Conch Stand, Bahamas Rum Cake Factory, Pink Octopus, Shake Shack (one of my all-time favorite burger joints, which is soon to open at the Atlantis, showcased the Shackburger), Sun & Ice, and José Andrés – was a quick walk-through for me, because I had to make my way to Sánchez’s dinner.

Sánchez, the award-winning chef and TV personality, who is passionate about preserving his family’s legacy through food and encouraging diversity in the kitchen, promised a celebration of Latin cuisine through a curated multi-course experience paired with Prisoner Wine Company wines – and he delivered that as well as the heat which had me, a person who is not afraid of spice, going “wow!”

Patrons at chef Aarón Sánchez’s Tacos & Tequilas event at the inaugural Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival (NPIWFF) presented by Atlantis.

Shrimp ceviche featured roasted habanero, pickled onions, coconut milk and lime; followed by an amazing lobster and crab enchilada with chipotle, queso blanco, and salsa verde; and a whole red snapper with chilis, radish and cilantro. Besides the wow-factor of the spatchcocked whole fish, the star of this dish was Sánchez’s pickled vegetables, which I also got to watch him demo during his culinary demonstration and hope to replicate in my own kitchen; and a decadent, dark molten chocolate cake.

I had a full-day on Saturday, starting with Wine & Lunch with Guarnaschelli, an intimate, Italian-inspired outdoor lunch event at Ocean’s Edge, the perfect ambiance for the meal that Guarnaschelli presented with Black Stallion Estate Winery.

This memorable meal showcased a delightful springtime frisée salad with fennel, fresh grapefruit and crispy ginger with a grapefruit vinaigrette which was a refreshingly light start to the meal that also showcased a grilled filet mignon cooked to the perfect temperature, alongside jerked-spiced jumbo shrimp, roasted fingerling potatoes (that were so good I could have taken the remainder home), charred scallions and leeks and a mango tres leches cake with toasted coconut, fresh mango and whipped cream. (To be totally honest, I thought I would skip the tres leches cake because I have never found one that I liked. It’s usually a soaked, syrupy, spongy mess! But the cake that Guarnaschelli presented, I could eat again and again and again.)

I strolled over to the Cake & Ice Cream Social with Duff Goldman where you were encouraged to let your sweet tooth imagination run wild at what was the ultimate family-friendly dessert-fueled social. I perused the many offerings to be had, and took in the long, winding queue of fans for Duff’s offering, but opted for small bites at local vendors like Mudda Freeze owned by chef Wayne Moncur. He showcased ice cream flavors like seagrape ricotta cherry, sky juice sorbet, and a hibiscus and Cat Island tomato jam. I was intrigued by the hibiscus and Cat Island tomato jam which showcased chunks of tomato. Moncur tamed the tomato flavor and the ice cream presented with palate-pleasing floral notes.



Shakshuka with Zhoug prepared by Chef Alon Shaya, during his Middle Eastern cuisine master class and lunch at the inaugural NPIWFF presented by Atlantis.

PHOTOS: ATLANTIS

Bakehouse, owned by chef Ivana Moncur, went with a whimsical approach with a variety of cookies and milk and donuts – because let’s face it, there’s nothing better than cookies and donuts with a glass of milk on the side.

Volanda Rahming, owner and creative director for The Boutique Cake, presented a rich chocolate mousse she dubbed the chocolate bomb; it was definitely the bomb and two bites sufficed. While Icings Cake showcased its traditional style cupcakes with a modern accent among many other local vendors.

I had a little breathing room before the jerk jam, at which all the foods incorporated jerk spice in some form. I happened upon Atlantis’ Frezca’s booth as I ventured into the festival and almost passed on the jerk roasted chicken quesadilla, but decided not to, which turned out to be a great decision as it was packed with flavor and a delicious way to start. I moved on to Chop Stix, another restaurant outpost at Atlantis, where I had the jerk Peking duck (and grabbed a second right away, it was that good). Then it was off to have Guarnaschelli’s jerk-spiced littleneck clams served with roasted corn, which was again a delicious bite; followed by Ocean Blu’s (Four Seasons) jerk-rubbed wild mushroom shawarma featuring pigeon pea hummus, island chimichurri, goat pepper pickles, and toasted flatbread; before I tapped out at Bimini Road’s jerk pork served with sweet and spicy tamarind bbq sauce. To be honest, I did not scratch the surface of the jerk jam offerings at which Kitchen Culture, The London, Bacardi Rum Cake, Poop Deck, Maui Cookies, The New Duff and Sip Sip also showed.

I caught up with Duff Goldman at the late-night dessert party where he presented bananas flambé with vanilla ice cream.

Kitchen Kulture founder and chef Deja Rutherford with her offering at Aarón Sánchez’s Tacos and Tequila event.

On Sunday, I got to do it all over again, beginning with a Sweet & Savory Brunch at Poseidon’s Table with a spread so enormous, I actually thought the chefs would finally break Poseidon’s table. Every nook and cranny was stuffed full with all-time favorite brunch items and signature cocktails like Bloody Marys and mimosas. It was the most delicious and decadent offerings you could think of that you could never partake of it all. To be totally honest, I enjoyed two crab legs, three jumbo shrimp and chicken and waffles, and stood down.

I took a stroll through Mangia, an Italian food journey hosted by chef Michael White, before closing out fully at Duff Goldman’s culinary demo, where he dared to take on the quintessential Bahamian dessert favorite with which he shares a name – guava duff. Suffice it to say, it was the most hilarious demonstration as Goldman tried to demonstrate how to make it, while the Bahamians in the audience kept him on his toes when and if he made any missteps. (When he couldn’t get the tuck and roll done to the liking of Bahamians in the audience, Dr. Gill Gibson stepped up to show him how it was done.)

The inaugural star-studded Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival (NPIWFF) presented by Atlantis proved to be a fantastic time. I ate well, drank exquisitely and left in a full, woozy state that only comes from good eating. And don’t get me wrong, it was more than wine and food that made this event so much fun, but the socializing with the chefs and friends as you strolled from event to event. Oh and let’s not forget Wyclef Jean’s definitive stamp.