Funeral Service for Winfield Jermiah Brown, 71

A resident of Odle Corner, off East Street will be held on Saturday 15th April, 2023 at The Historic Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church , #65 Hay Street & Baillou Hill Road New Providence, The Bahamas. Officiating will be Chief Celebrant Bishop Dr. G. Elton Major Sr. Pastor, The Historic Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church and he will be assisted by Minister Cardwell SandsInterment will follow in The Southern Cemetery, Cowpen & Spikenard Roads

New Providence, The Bahamas

He was predeceased by his wife: Marge Brown.

Left to cherish his found memories are his 6 sons: Carlsino, Alfred, Alumeail, Kenneth, Deangelo, and Leonardo Brown, 2 Daughters: Theresa Brown – McIntosh and Jennifer Brown, Step-son: Shervin, Step-daughter: Monica, Son in law: Gregory McIntosh, Daughter in Law: Shelly Brown, 14 grandchildren: Chrystal, Gregory Jr, Jane, Domonique, Shakera, Kenderia, Kendricka, Kenneth Jr, Cataleya, Catario, Lemkeisha, Shania, Shanascia, and Shameia, 17 Great-grandchildren: O’neal, Ryanna, Hughnesha, J’nario, J’narion, Christopher Jr., Rosean, Jaquan, Christinique, Jayden, Gregory Jr, Sebastian, Micheal, Kayden, Kyle, Maya, and Kadan, 6 sisters: Carmetta Walker (Reubin), Joycelyn (Christopher) Cartwright, Sheliamae Brown, Winifred (Brian) Neely, Margaretta (Lawrence) Ume, Ruthnell (Livingston) Brown,1 Brother: Christopher (Erica) Brown, 21 Nephews: Andrew, Elescio, Anthon, Brian, Jarmey, Kendrick, Warren, Marvin, Kelson, Nakita, Dwayne, Royan, Chima, Shannon, Hiram, Christopher Jr, Renaldo, Valentino, Troy, Ian and Sean, 28 nieces: Shantel, Anya, Anika, Bernadette, Latoya, Kendra,Brittany, Simon, Victoria, Lakeisha, Phiska, Stevanna, Chika, Chidimma, Samantha, Tiffany, Carlene, Janet, Shandia, Christy, Alexandria, Chrystal, Lashonda, Shevonne, Patricia, Veronica, Ingrid and Theresa,grand nephews and nieces, relatives and friends including: Peter Capron, Samuel Burrows, Tia,

Dellarese, Brenda Canter and Family, Sandra and Patrick Rolle and Family, Janny Mae Rolle and Family, Madlyn Pratt and Family, Vincent and Marina , Jolly and Family, Andrew and Anthony Blatch, Miriam Johnson and family, Elnora Rolle and family, Miriam Deveaux and Family, Prophet Lawrence Rolle and Family, Bishop Helen Mcphee and the Agape Church Family, Sheryl Major and Family, Franklyn McMinns and Family, Granville Mcminns, Jestina Walkine and Family, Benjamin Rolle of Grand Bahama, Iris Mckenzie and Family, The Old Night Scholars Association, Susiemae Dorsette and Family, The Brown, Rolle’s, Hart and the entire Old Night Community, The Odle Corner off East Street Clam, The nurses and doctors of the Med Surge Ward, Princess Margaret Hospital . Many other relatives and friends are too

numerous to mention.

Viewing will be held at St Ambrose Funeral Home, #34 Arundel Street, New Providence, The Bahamas on Thursday 13th April – Friday 14th April, 2023 from 11:00 a.m – 6:00 p.m and Saturday 15th April, 2023 at The Historic Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church from 10:00 a.m. until service time.