DEATH NOTICE

Winnest Deborah Gilbert age 69 years of Windsor Place died on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

She is survived by her daughter: Ronique Deveaux; sisters: Queenie Gilbert and Ellen Hepburn; grandchildren: Rashad Moss, Rio and Rayvon Gibson, Rajiu Thevenot and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.