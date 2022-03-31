BUTLERS’ FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORIUM

Funeral Service

Funeral Service for the late Winton Frederick Farrington aged 77 years of Golf Course Boulevard, Seabreeze Estates., will be held on Friday, April 1, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Thomas More Roman Catholic Church, Madeira Street, Palmdale. Officiating will be Rev’d. Fr. Junior Calixte. Prior to service cremation was held.

Due to Government COVID-19 regulations attendance at the Service is limited.

He was predeceased by his parents: Winton Baron and Allysent Marie Farrington; his sister: Camielle Albury and brother: Michael Farrington.

Left to cherish his memories are his wife Theresa; daughters: Tara and Inga ( Glen); son: James (Indira); grandchildren: Ethan, Kieran, Saige, Margaux, Connor, Sebastian, Jamie, Eryn and James Jr.; brothers : Terry Sr., Larry (Janet), Frankie; sister: Joey Grey; aunts: Stella Cartwright, Madeline Farrington, June Stevenson; aunt-in-law: Maris Saunders; sister-in-law: Ann Marie Moree; brother-in-law: Johnny (Christina) Cartwright; nephews: Peter (Liz) Albury, Kendal Farrington, Terry Jr. Donald Moree, Mason and Codie Cartwright; nieces: Renee (Paul) Burrows, Karen, Felicia, Monique, Alex, Christine, Khaya; friends and caregivers: Viola Sylvia Pratt Sweeting, Alexander (Pick) Pratt and a host of other relatives and friends.

There will be no viewing.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Butlers’ Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Ernest and York Streets.