With COVID-19 cases down, govt considering relaxing measures

The government is considering relaxing restrictions as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to decline, according to Minister of Health Dr. Michael Darville.

“As you can see, the numbers are going down,” Darville said on Saturday.

“As the numbers go down, the government really is not in the business of trying to control people’s behavior. The reason why that takes place is because of the possibility of community spread. … As you’re aware, lockdowns were off the table for us a long time ago.

“We said a long time ago that we’re not going that route anymore. If we’re to go that route, it had to have been a life or death situation.

“We felt that, like many other countries, we have the capability to do a better job with person-to-person transmission by controlling large gatherings and making sure that we do public education where people will practice the proper protocols.”

He said the government will allow more events once cases and hospitalizations continue to decrease.

The current restrictions limit indoor events to 20 people, outdoor events to 30 people, and prevent the presence of an urn or casket in a church or other religious facility.

The attendance for funerals and weddings is also limited to 33 percent of the occupancy of the facility where they are being held.

More than 8,700 new cases were confirmed between December 20, 2021, and January 20, 2022. Hospitalizations jumped from 21 to 158 during that time.

The number of cases confirmed during that one-month period was more than 16 times what was confirmed one month prior.

In the last two weeks, there has been a decline in cases. Thirteen cases were confirmed on February 5, 45 cases on February 4, and 35 cases on February 3. Hospitalizations now stand at 69.

The fluctuation in cases and hospitalizations has led the government to periodically tighten and relax restrictions since The Bahamas confirmed its first case of COVID-19 in March 2020.

The Medical Association of The Bahamas said yesterday that “we really need to be able to coexist” with the virus.

“From a healthcare perspective, progress has been made (additional nursing staff recruited) but we must remain mindful of the concerns of the healthcare workers as they continue the fight,” it said.

“There is indeed a balance that must be met in being able to coexist with COVID-19. Restrictions such as testing before entry should be kept in place.”

The association said in coexisting, all safety protocols, including handwashing, social distancing and mask-wearing, must also be maintained to limit the spread of infection.