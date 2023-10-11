Woman accused of trying to cash check taken in robbery changes plea to guilty

A woman accused of trying to cash a $3,000 check that was taken during an armed robbery abruptly changed her plea to guilty during her trial yesterday for receiving.

Danella Mia Knowles decided to change her plea after jurors viewed surveillance footage of her trying to cash the check at the Carmichael Branch of FirstCaribbean International Bank on July 22.

The teller testified that before she gave Knowles the funds, she saw an alert in the system that prompted her to call the police.

The witness said she asked Knowles to have a seat and Knowles remained in the bank until she was arrested.

Following the witness’ testimony, Knowles’ lawyer, Miranda Adderley, asked for the charges to be re-read.

Knowles, who was on bail, has been remanded to prison pending a sentencing hearing that will commence on Friday.

Her co-accused, Mark Rolle Jr., is on trial for armed robbery and kidnapping.

Vashti Glinton testified that she was accosted by two men, one of them armed with a gun, as she was about to open the Coral Harbour Food Store around 6:20 a.m. on July 22.

Glinton said the men demanded cash and she gave them $700. After getting the money, the robbers forced Glinton into her husband’s truck and took her into bushes where they tied her up and demanded more money.

Glinton, who testified that she doesn’t use bank cards, said she wrote the assailants a check for $3,000.

She said the gunman, whom she identified as Rolle, cocked the gun and warned her: “This is for you if the check doesn’t go through.”

After the robbers left, Glinton freed herself and walked to the main road where she sought help.

The case against Rolle continues today.

He is represented by Sonia Timothy-Knowles.

Carmen Brown and Cashena Thompson are the prosecutors.