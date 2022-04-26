Woman charged with vehicular manslaughter

A woman who allegedly knocked down a pedestrian and kept going was yesterday charged with vehicular manslaughter.

Prosecutors allege that Altanease Rolle, 24, of Pine Cone Close, was the driver in the February 14, 2022 crash that killed Sandy Rolle as he walked to work on John F. Kennedy Drive around 1:40 a.m.

Rolle died of his injuries at the scene.

In addition to the vehicular manslaughter charge, Altanease Rolle faced a litany of traffic offenses.

Prosecutors say that Rolle’s Toyota Passo was unlicensed, uninsured and she didn’t have a valid driver’s license.

She’s also charged with failing to remain stationary after an accident, failing to report a traffic accident within 24 hours and failing to transfer the car’s title.

Rolle was not required to enter pleas to the charges when she appeared before Senior Magistrate Derence Rolle-Davis.

She was granted $10,000 bail and returns to court in June for presentation of a voluntary bill of indictment.

Bjorn Ferguson represents Rolle and Inspector Kendrick Bauld is the police prosecutor.