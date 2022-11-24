News

Woman convicted of acid attack appeals sentence

A woman who disfigured her ex-boyfriend’s new girlfriend in an acid attack is appealing her seven-year sentence.

Darshenique Gibson was convicted of causing grievous harm to Cyncliere Mackey in February 2022.

Mackey was at a bar on East Street when Gibson threw the acid on her upper body.

Gibson, 25, is appealing the sentence since she received the maximum penalty.

During a Court of Appeal hearing, prosecutor Linda Evans said that the seven-year sentence imposed by Senior Magistrate Derence Rolle-Davis could not be sustained.

However, Evans suggested the sentence be substituted with a sentence of three to four years.

By contrast, defense attorney Ryszard Humes suggested that Gibson had already spent enough time in prison and should be released.

He cited cases where women who had committed similar crimes were ordered to pay compensation.

The court adjourned the hearing to allow both lawyers to do more research on the penalties for similar crimes.

