Woman dies in plane crash on Long Island

A woman died after a plane crashed about two miles off the runway at Deadman’s Cay, Long Island on Sunday morning, police have confirmed.

“Seven souls were on board a twin engine aircraft that went down in bushes approximately two miles from Deadman’s Cay Airport,” Police Commissioner Paul Rolle said.

“One adult female has succumbed to her injuries.

“Police have located the site using coordinates given and are assisting victims with evacuation for medical assistance with the assistance of US Coast Guard helicopters.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Aviation and Investment Chester Cooper said all agencies of the government are engaged.

“This is now a rescue operation,” he said.

Information is limited but the Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority said the plane is reported to be a Piper Navajo, which crashed on takeoff from Deadman’s Cay.