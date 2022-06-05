HomeNews

Woman dies in plane crash on Long Island

Photo of The Nassau Guardian The Nassau Guardian Send an email June 5, 2022
855 1 minute read
Images purporting to show the crash sites quickly circulated on social media.

A woman died after a plane crashed about two miles off the runway at Deadman’s Cay, Long Island on Sunday morning, police have confirmed.

“Seven souls were on board a twin engine aircraft that went down in bushes approximately two miles from Deadman’s Cay Airport,” Police Commissioner Paul Rolle said.

“One adult female has succumbed to her injuries.

“Police have located the site using coordinates given and are assisting victims with evacuation for medical assistance with the assistance of US Coast Guard helicopters.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Aviation and Investment Chester Cooper said all agencies of the government are engaged.

“This is now a rescue operation,” he said.

Information is limited but the Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority said the plane is reported to be a Piper Navajo, which crashed on takeoff from Deadman’s Cay.

Photo of The Nassau Guardian The Nassau Guardian Send an email June 5, 2022
855 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of The Nassau Guardian

The Nassau Guardian

Related Articles

Photo of Tropical storm warning for northwestern Bahamas￼

Tropical storm warning for northwestern Bahamas￼

June 3, 2022
Photo of PM: No magic bullet for inflation

PM: No magic bullet for inflation

June 2, 2022
Photo of Budget falls short, Thompson says

Budget falls short, Thompson says

June 2, 2022
Photo of PM: $4.2 billion in hurricane damage since 2015

PM: $4.2 billion in hurricane damage since 2015

June 2, 2022
Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker