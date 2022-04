A man accused of assaulting a woman was discharged yesterday after his alleged victim said she didn’t want to pursue the case.

Police charged Nesley Tilme, 29, with assault after Sharia Collie reported that he assaulted her at Key West Street on April 7.

However, Collie had a change of heart about pressing charges.

She withdrew the case when Tilme appeared before Assistant Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain for his arraignment.