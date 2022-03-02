Woman drops domestic violence case against husband

A woman on Monday dropped a domestic violence case against her husband whom she previously described as “controlling”.

The woman told Assistant Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain that she no longer wanted to proceed with the grievous harm case against her husband. According to her, she wanted to work on her marriage.

If Swain had convicted her husband, he could have faced up to seven years in prison.

During her testimony last November, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force marine said her husband of one year was in the shower when she came home from work on July 7, 2021.

The woman said she wanted to take a shower, too. However, her husband shooed her out of the bathroom, claiming that she was “contaminated” and he didn’t know where she’d been.

According to the witness, her husband sprayed Lysol in her face, which caused her eyes to burn, and other body parts.

But she said the abuse didn’t end there. The woman testified that her husband threw an empty garbage can, which hit her in the chest after he called her “unclean”.

The woman said after an argument, her husband punched her in the face multiple times.

She said that she ran into the master bedroom and tried to stop her husband from entering by using her knee on the door.

However, she claimed he overpowered her and they struggled on the bed. She claimed that he put his arms around her neck and the woman said she grabbed her husband’s genitals so that he could let her go.

The woman said she went to CID and police officers took her to Doctors Hospital where she spent the night.

During cross-examination, the woman denied that she was lying.