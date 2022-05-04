Woman fined for possessing marijuana edibles

A mother of two who said she used marijuana edibles to help with insomnia caused by a traumatic experience was on Monday fined $500 or would have to spend three months in prison.

Jermeckia Adderley was also placed on probation for one year. If she’s convicted of any offense during that period, she would spend three months in prison.

Police found seven marijuana-laced brownies and one ganja Rice Krispies treat when they executed a search warrant on a home on April 30.

While searching a bedroom, the police officers found the edibles in a white purse by the closet door, the prosecutor, Inspector Timothy Bain, told the court.

At her arraignment before Magistrate Samuel McKinney, Adderley pleaded guilty to drug possession with intent to supply.

The magistrate advised Adderley that she should try counseling rather than trying to solve her problems by illegal means.