Woman hospitalized after vicious dog attack in Lucaya

Two mixed-breed pit bulls were euthanized and the Police K-9 Unit was searching for one animal after an older woman was viciously attacked by the dogs while engaging in her regular early morning exercise on March 17.

The woman was in hospital, Grand Bahama News learned.

She was rescued by a passerby who rushed her to the Accident & Emergency unit of Rand Memorial Hospital.

The man who rescued her asked not to be identified.

He said it was just luck that he was in the area at the time.

“I don’t usually take that route when headed to work, but that morning, I needed to stop at Cooper’s Service Station and Convenience Store on Midshipman Road,” he said.

“As I was halfway on Balao in between Midshipman and East Sunrise Highway, I saw a pack of dogs, and honestly thought they were ganging up on another dog.”

The man said he continued driving, but stopped after hearing a woman’s screams.

“You couldn’t see anything, and the only reason I stopped is because I heard the screams and realized that it was a woman being brutally attacked,” he said.

“I immediately slammed on my brakes, turned the car around and sped the car towards where the attack was happening. I honked my horn and the dogs looked up for a split second.”

He said he jumped out of his vehicle, not thinking, just acting.

“I started pelting the dogs with rocks and anything I could get my hands on. I noticed in the corner of my eye, another gentleman had gotten out of his vehicle and was doing the same thing.”

He noted that with both him and the other man throwing rocks and yelling, the animals got distracted and the woman was able to get away from them.

“In that split second, that lady was able to get up and she literally ran to my car and jumped inside,” the man said.

“At that point, I just thought she needed to get to the hospital. I didn’t think to call an ambulance, just to get her some help.

“I don’t wish anyone to have to seen that (her wounds). When I say the damage the dogs had done … it was gruesome. I can’t get it out of my head.”

After getting the victim to the Rand, the man said he called the Humane Society of Grand Bahama (HSGB) and was given the number to contact the police K-9 Unit to make a report, which he did.

Last Tuesday, police charged Elliot Hepburn, 63, in connection with the attack.

Hepburn appeared in the Freeport Magistrate’s Court where he was arraigned on two counts of allowing a dangerous dog to be at large; two counts of possessing an unlicensed dog; one count of negligently causing harm, and one count of negligently causing grievous harm.

Hepburn pleaded not guilty to all charges and was granted $2,000 bail with two sureties. The matter was adjourned to June 19, 2023.

In a recent interview with Grand Bahama News, Chief Superintendent Sherry Armaly, officer in charge of the Southwestern Division/Port Lucaya Station, revealed that there have been several reports of dog attacks in the area.

“A vexing problem that we have been faced with lately in the division is ferocious dog attacks,” Armaly said.

“As a result, we have partnered with our Animal Control Section in order to address this problem. They created flyers and we moved about the residential area sensitizing those residents on how to control and secure their animals.”

HSGB Executive Director Tip Burrows confirmed that society’s veterinarians euthanized two dogs at the request and authorization of Animal Control officials last week.

Burrows believes that the dogs were not properly socialized.

“This is not normal behavior for dogs to do that kind of damage to a person,” she said.

“I would say these dogs were poorly socialized, not trained. I don’t know what kind of living conditions they were in, but this is not typical behavior for companion animals.”

She stressed that untrained, unsocialized dogs can become a problem.

“Socializing is a natural thing to do with your animals,” Burrows said.

“The dog should be a part of your family from when it is young. Owners should be spending lots of time with the dog.

“It is basic training and when I say training, it doesn’t have to be professional. There is so much information online about how to train your dog to listen, to sit, to let you know when it wants to go outside and not jump on people.

“So, when I say training, it’s interaction with the dog and teaching it basic manners. That’s something anyone can do.”

Burrows added, “When dogs are strictly outside and not allowed inside to become part of the family, people tend to not spend much time with them.

“So, as they get older and grow up, they get lonely, bored, they become destructive, and can become aggressive.

“While they can serve in other roles like protection, therapy, service and guard dogs, at the end of the day, they need that human interaction.”

Parliament passed an updated Animal Protection and Control Act in 2010 providing stiffer penalties for attacks and prohibiting owners from allowing their animals to roam free.

The act also states: “An owner of an animal which has caused damage or injury while being at large is liable, and shall fully reimburse the victim in respect of such damage or injury.”

Burrows said, “I am hoping that, in this case, the owner will get the full penalty because I do think that consequences of being a careless pet owner should have repercussions. When someone is attacked and almost loses their life, they will have scars for life, and have to undergo a lot of medical procedures to heal … that’s really serious and I think the punishments, fine or whatever, should be pretty strong.”