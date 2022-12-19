News

Woman killed after driver lost control of vehicle, police say

The scene on Bahamas Games Boulevard, where the female passenger of a vehicle was killed when the male driver lost control, subsequently colliding with guard rails, on Saturday morning. DANTE CARRER

A woman believed to be in her mid-30s was killed in a traffic accident shortly before 9 a.m. on Saturday, police said.

Police said the woman, who was a passenger, and the male driver, were in a silver Nissan Bluebird headed south along Bahamas Games Boulevard, when the driver lost control and crashed into the guard rails. 

The driver was taken to hospital via EMS personnel, where he was listed in stable condition, police said. 

This is the country’s 54th traffic fatality for the year.

There were 35 traffic fatalities in all of last year, according to police.

Police continue to urge the public to drive with caution.

