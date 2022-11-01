Woman murdered outside her Johnson Rd. home 

A woman was shot and killed outside her Johnson Road home early yesterday morning after she received a phone call prompting her to go outside.

Relatives identified the victim as Patrice Sawyer, 42.

Chief Superintendent Michael Johnson said officers got a call around 5 a.m. that a woman was shot.

When they arrived at the scene, they met the lifeless body of a woman lying outside her residence.

“The information that we are working with is that sometime after 5, we believe that she was summoned outside by a phone call,” Johnson said.

“As she went outside of her residence, family members heard what sounded like three gunshots. When they went outside to investigate, they met their loved one on the outside of her residence.

“Again, we appeal to members of the public, especially from this close-knit community, to please contact the police with any information they have.”

Sawyer was the third person killed in 12 hours on New Providence.

On Sunday night, police said four people were shot on Lightbourne Avenue in the Rock Crusher community. Two people, a woman and a man, died.

The man was on bail.

On Saturday, police also reported that a man on bail for murder was killed in the area of Sixth Street after a car drove up to him and the occupants shot at him.

The latest killing pushed the murder count for the year to 113.

There were 119 murders in 2021; 73 in 2020; 95 in 2019; 91 in 2018; 122 in 2017; 111 in 2016 and 146 in 2015, the current record.