Woman shot dead; policeman kills man on bail for murder

Mortuary services personnel transport the body of a 38-year-old man who, according to police, was shot and killed by an off-duty officer while attempting to rob the officer’s wife of her car, shortly after she arrived at her Elizabeth Estates home on Saturday. DANTE CARRER

Police said a 22-year-old Jamaican woman was murdered outside an apartment complex in Red Land Acres last Friday night.

The victim, police said, was standing outside the complex around 11 p.m. when a man approached and shot her multiple times. She died at the scene.

She became the country’s 108th murder victim for the year.

In a separate incident, an off-duty police officer killed a man who tried to rob his wife outside their Elizabeth Estates home on Saturday night.

Police said the officer’s wife, who arrived home after 8 p.m., was 

approached by an armed man.

He demanded the keys to her car, police said.

Police said the gunman, a Nassau Village resident, was on bail for murder and was being electronically monitored.

“The victim reportedly screamed, which alerted her husband, an off-duty police officer, who exited the residence and confronted the suspect in an effort to disarm him,” police said.

Police said the husband disarmed the man and shot and killed him.

“Police wish to remind those persons who engage in criminal behavior that police will remain relentless in their pursuit of all offenders and that this could be your fate when engaging in criminality,” police said.

