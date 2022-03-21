Woman shot in the face during carjacking

A woman was shot in her face during an armed robbery on Saturday night, according to police.

Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle said yesterday that the woman was last listed in critical condition.

Police said that shortly after 8 p.m., officers were called to a shooting at a home on Soursop Street in Pinewood Gardens.

Officers who arrived at the scene met a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to hospital for medical attention.

Police said initial investigations revealed that the woman, upon arriving at the home, was approached by two armed men who were attempting to take her blue Suzuki Swift.

The woman tried to evade the men and they shot her in her face before taking her car and fleeing the scene.

Rolle said yesterday that police had no one in custody in connection with the incident, but that they believe the incident is connected with other similar ones.

“We haven’t found the perpetrators as yet,” he said.

“We are doing some ballistic investigation. We believe that this may be related to others of a similar type of armed robberies that we have seen recently.”

As he revealed 2021 crime statistics just weeks ago, Rolle spoke about concerns over armed robberies on New Providence.

In particular, Rolle warned individuals to be careful when returning to their homes and to take caution to ensure they are not being followed.

Police noted at the time that, in multiple incidents, people were approached by armed gunmen just after exiting their vehicles after returning home.

“I’m extremely concerned,” Rolle said yesterday.

“You will find that this is the second woman, particularly, who was shot in similar instances.

“It is now a grave concern to us to see the behavior of these young men who wish to just take people’s property and harm them in the process.”