Woman who died in West Bay Street accident remembered as a loving mother

When she died tragically late Saturday night, Lashonna Taylor-Sands, 26, left behind her two young sons and many other heartbroken relatives.

Taylor-Sands died after a car accident on West Bay Street on Saturday. She was the passenger in the car, which was driven by her husband.

A Grand Bahama native, her relatives yesterday remembered her as a loving and cheerful woman, who was an example of what it means to be a good mother.

Andrenique Moxey, Taylor-Sands’ cousin, who grew up in the same house as her, was inconsolable.

“Shonna was a loving cousin,” she said tearfully.

“When I had my son … she looked at my son like he was hers.

“… Now I don’t have her anymore.

“… And it’s hard. It’s hard for me because we grew up together.

“It was us two, always just us two together. There was never no Nique without Shonna, no Shonna without Nique.”

Moxey added, “From preschool up until high school we did everything together. She was not just my favorite cousin, she was my best friend, my sister. She meant the world to me.

“When she left to move to Nassau, I cried and I asked her why she left me here all alone because we did everything together.”

Police reported that the accident happened after 10 p.m. on Saturday at the junction of Cambridge Avenue and West Bay Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man in the driver’s seat complaining of injuries and a woman, who was unresponsive, in the front passenger seat.

Two boys were outside the vehicle.

Police said the driver of the vehicle lost control while driving west along West Bay street and collided into a tree in the median.

Erica Taylor, another of Taylor-Sands’ cousins, said she will never forget when she learned of her cousin’s death.

“I only remember screaming and the phone dropped,” she said.

“From my screaming, my mummy and my auntie knew she was dead.”

She added, “She is a mother. No mother would want to leave their young children, but I know for sure she would not leave her children. So, now to know that she is not here, I’m trying my best to stay as strong as possible, but every day it literally hurts.”

Taylor said her cousin had always been family-oriented.

“If we were having a family event today and she could get time off to come to Freeport, she was coming,” she said.

“Who knew our next family gathering would be us burying her?”

Delerease Rolle, Taylor-Sands’ aunt, said her niece was a “kind, loving, cheerful person” who took care of her mother, her children and her husband.

“As a mother, she always looked after and cared for her boys,” Rolle said.

She added, “There is no one like Lashonna. When she left here and went to Nassau, it put a hole in my heart because I knew I couldn’t see her every day.

“But we spoke almost every day.”