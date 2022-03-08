Woman who harassed her former lover’s wife gets probation

A woman who terrorized her former lover’s wife with threatening phone calls as payback for an acid attack was yesterday sentenced to probation for 18 months.

Shecoya Davis, 34, of Cowpen Road, made numerous menacing calls to the wife between January 2021 and May 2021, the court heard.

During this period, Davis would call the wife’s home and cell phone and tell her that she would have people shoot up her home and shoot and kill her while she walked her dog.

The court heard that Davis called the wife from a blocked number on December 17, 2021. After the wife answered the phone, Davis said, “[name omitted], my face ga be the last face you see and trust me you ga be dead by Christmas.”

Then, on February 28, 2022, Davis smashed the driver’s-side window of her former lover’s car while it was parked in front of a hardware store.

Police arrested Davis on March 4 and she was questioned about two counts of threats of death and causing damage.

Inspector Timothy Bain, the prosecutor, said that Davis admitted the offenses.

She said that she believed that her lover’s wife had sent a man to throw acid on her face in January 2021, causing scarring to her face, after she found out about the affair.

As a result, Davis said she intended to make the wife’s life “a living hell until she relocates to Canada”.

Davis’ lawyer, Tamara Taylor-Storr, said she intended to pursue charges in relation to the acid attack.

Magistrate Samuel McKinney warned Davis that she would have to pay a $1,500 fine to avoid spending six months in prison if she violated the terms of her probation.

Additionally, Davis was ordered to pay $300 in compensation for the broken car glass in lieu of one month in prison.