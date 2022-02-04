Woman who killed lover dies before sentencing

Convicted murderer Lynette Charlton died in hospital Thursday morning, hours before her sentencing hearing.

Supreme Court Justice Jeanine Weech-Gomez was supposed to sentence the 48-year-old for the murder of her lover Wayne Seymour.

However, before her court appearance, Charlton died in the trauma room at Princess Margaret Hospital.

Officials informed Weech-Gomez of Charlton’s untimely death.

It’s unclear why Charlton was in hospital. She had a history of seizures and had previously had surgery for a brain aneurysm.

Prosecutors alleged that Charlton shot Seymour on December 27, 2015, because she was jealous he was seeing other women.

On the night in question, Seymour picked up Charlton from her home off Soldier Road and they went for a drive to talk.

They got into an argument, and while in the Adelaide area, Charlton produced a gun.

Seymour ran from the truck and was shot twice from behind.

She left the scene in the truck, which was later found burned through Unison Road.

Seymour identified Charlton as the shooter to multiple people before he died.

At the trial, Charlton denied that she and Seymour had an exclusive relationship. According to her, she and Seymour were friends with benefits.

An all-woman jury unanimously convicted Charlton of the murder on November 17, 2021.

Her lawyer, Sonia Timothy, asked for the court to order psychiatric and probation reports to assist with sentencing.

The sentencing was expected to be adjourned because the reports were not ready.