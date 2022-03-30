Woman who was stabbed and run over says she is thankful to be alive

Four months after she was run over and stabbed, Peatra Curry, 33, said she is struggling to find a sense of normality but is thankful to be alive.

Prior to the assault, she was an able-bodied entrepreneur, who took care of her three children.

Now, she said, daily life is overwhelming, especially given that she needs a walker and wheelchair to get around.

“It’s been very hard for me, especially coping with my kids,” she said in an interview with The Nassau Guardian.

“The mobility is not there. It’s not normal mobility and so, just even to use the restroom, I struggle.

“At times, I am unable to know when I am using the restroom.

“There is also the pain that I go through.

“… And then there is the emotional and mental stress that I have to deal with on a daily basis. Sometimes I feel myself overwhelmed because I am unable to do what I need to do for my kids.

“I am often asking for assistance just to get up. I wear a back brace 24/7 to keep my spine in place.”

Curry’s ordeal played out on social media after a video of the incident spread across the island.

She was hospitalized for weeks following the incident.

A man was charged last month in connection with the incident.

She said yesterday that she has already had one surgery, but still needs two more – one to fix her spine and one to finish mending her leg.

The spine surgery alone, which she hopes will help her achieve more mobility, will cost her roughly $20,000.

Curry has not been able to work since the incident and has been getting by each day only with help from friends and family.

“Mentally, it’s putting a toll on me, especially when I have to deal with my children and constantly ask someone to assist me,” she said.

“Financially, I’m not there to help them out. As a single mother, it’s very rough. Sometimes I catch myself crying to myself trying to figure out how I will make it the next day or financially assist my children and myself.”

Curry yesterday encouraged others experiencing domestic violence to seek help.

“What I can say from the domestic violence side of it is if you see yourself in some sort of danger, that is a flag that has been raised,” she said.

“You must reach out to someone and ask for assistance.

“You know, we always have to look at the better part of life.

“… I can’t ask questions as to why, but I can say thank God that I am living. Every day I thank God for life and that I am here for my kids.’’