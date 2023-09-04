Women United condemns false statements to police

Dear Editor,



The act of making false reports to the police is a reprehensible and harmful behavior that undermines the very foundation of our justice system and has severe consequences for individuals, communities, and society as a whole.

It has been reported that two false reports of attempted child abduction have been made in less than one week.

Women United unequivocally condemns the act of providing false information to law enforcement agencies and emphasizes the critical need for truthfulness and accountability.

In a just society, the integrity of the legal system relies heavily on the honesty and accuracy of the information provided to law enforcement authorities.

The act of making false statements to the police undermines the pursuit of justice and in those instances created a sense of fear and panic about the safety of our children within the public at large.

False reporting to the police can take many forms, including false accusations, fabricated evidence, or misleading information.

Regardless of the specific method, the impact is consistently destructive.

False reports divert valuable law enforcement resources away from genuine cases, potentially delaying or preventing the resolution of real crimes.

This diversion of resources not only endangers public safety but also wastes taxpayer money.

False statements to the police can have severe consequences, both on innocent individuals who may be wrongly accused, on the investigation process itself, and on the public psyche.

They can inflict immense harm on innocent individuals.

The reputations of the wrongly accused can be irreparably damaged, and their lives disrupted.

The wrongfully accused may face unjust arrests, detention, or even violence.

We saw that potential for violence erupt recently against recently released sexual offender, Sidney Cooper, as a result of a false attempted abduction report made by a 12-year-old girl; and in that same incident, violence could have been visited upon any man in the area who fit the description, which was released to the public, of her alleged attacker.

Such incidents erode public trust in the justice system; and, unfortunately, where they are made by women, they feed the fear that women will make false reports against men out of spite.

They lead to increased skepticism towards all future claims, creating an environment where genuine victims may fear coming forward.

By making false statements, individuals impede the fair administration of justice and erode public trust in law enforcement agencies.

To combat this issue, it is crucial to educate the public about the consequences of making false reports and to strengthen penalties for those found guilty of such actions.

Currently, under section 175 of the Penal Code, a person making a false report to the police faces a maximum $500 fine and or six months in prison.

Consideration needs to be given to increasing the maximum fine and possible term of imprisonment.

We accept that any false report of rape is very damaging to the person falsely accused and to true victims of rape for whom we advocate.

We are, therefore, particularly sensitive about any such false report and do not support such reports being tolerated.

Any person making such a false report should face the full force of the law.

At the same time, we must ensure that individuals who genuinely need the protection of the police feel safe and confident in reporting crimes.

We must all condemn false reports, take steps to prevent them, and work collectively to maintain trust in our law enforcement agencies to uphold the principles of justice, fairness, and community safety.



— Prodesta Moore

Founder and president

Women United