Woods: Minimum wage increase a relief for largest block of hotel workers

Bahamas Hotel Catering and Allied Workers Union President Darrin Woods yesterday welcomed the new minimum wage, saying that the largest block of his union’s membership stands to benefit from the increase.

Woods said because that grouping of hotel workers – about 60 percent of the industry – work on shifts that do not amount to 40 hours per week, they often earn lower than the $210 minimum wage.

“It impacts the vast majority, particularly those in the tip category, which is in the service area. A lot of them are below the minimum wage and because of the increase in the minimum wage, it takes them up. Housekeepers, food and beverage workers, bellmen, croupiers, beach attendants. All of those workers are tip workers and would have fallen below the minimum wage, which is now being increased,” he told Guardian Business yesterday.

“The downside is the minimum wage is based on a 40-hour work week, and our industry only works 37.5 hours, so they would get the increase on an hourly rate, moving from $5.25 to $6.50 an hour. So they will see it hourly, but they won’t materialize the full value of it because they don’t work 40 hours a week. So, they will end up making around $243 a week as opposed to the $260.

“It is grossly better than it was, because most of our people in the service area were around about $198 per week even with the last increase in the minimum wage, which took it to $210. So this actually gives them a little bit more cushion to take them a bit higher and give them a stronger foundation, because you’re looking at now $240/week on average on their base pay before any gratuity is affixed to it.”

Parliament passed a resolution in November for the minimum wage to increase to $260 per week from $210, effective January 1, 2023.

The last time there was a minimum wage increase was in 2015. The increase comes as the country grapples with “an inflation crisis”, as described by Prime Minister Philip Davis, who has pledged that his administration would do more to ease the burden of the escalating cost of living for Bahamians.

Atlantis resort, one of the single largest private employers in the country, announced to its staff in a circular just before the new year that their minimum wage increase that came into effect as of the first of the year would be reflected in their mid-month pay.

“We believe at the end of the day, the number one industry’s workers will kind of be presented with a salary that is now somewhat commensurate to being in the number one industry. It is a good move and some people say it could have been more, but if you look at it, it could have been less too so we are grateful for whatever steps we are going to take,” Woods said yesterday.

“We know this isn’t the first step, because according to the Davis Cooper administration we are moving to a livable wage, and I am sure the discussion is going to be had in that regard soon to come up with what they think can be viewed as a livable wage and we are open to that discussion.”