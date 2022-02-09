Working mother still struggling to put food on the table

Not yet back to full-time work, Terrell Roberts, 36, is running out of supplies for her one-year-old and does not know where the money will come from to purchase more.

“My cupboard is dry,” she said.

“… To be honest with you, I’m struggling hard.

“Everything is dry. My baby is on a few more pampers.

“He has three to four more bottles of milk in this can, and I just was saying this morning, ‘Wonder what I’m going to do.’”

A single mother of four, Roberts said she has never experienced such difficult times trying to provide for her children before.

“I cry almost every day,” she said.

“All I hear is, ‘Mummy, I hungry. Mummy, I hungry. Mummy, I need. Mummy, I need.’”

Roberts said her six-year-old and 10-year-old are old enough to see how much pressure she is under, though she tries to hide it.

“They can see it,” she said.

“Many times they walk up on me and see me crying, and I have to make it look like mummy is in pain or mummy don’t feel good or something, you know? Not telling them why I’m really crying.”

Like thousands of Bahamians, Roberts was deeply impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting economic fallout. While she now is working a few days each week at a hotel on Paradise Island, with no other adults in the home who can help with the bills, Roberts said the reduced salary is just not enough.

“Right now as we speak, we are searching for lime juice,” Roberts said.

“The shops got so expensive. Baby pampers gone up sky high, milk gone up sky high, food gone up sky high.

“… The prices are very high, and, trust me, us ghetto people, we really struggling.”

She added, “I had my baby on March 9, 2020, at the start of the pandemic. From then to now, my rent is like $3,800 [overdue]. My landlord came to me last week Friday, and embarrassingly, I had to ask him again to wait.

“And I done get three eviction notices from here, so he’s bearing with me plenty.”

Grocery prices have increased noticeably in recent weeks as a result of global supply chain issues.

On Monday, Super Value’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Debra Symonette urged Bahamians to brace for more price increases, noting that suppliers have already increased prices two and three times in some cases and this is expected to continue.

Roberts said yesterday that if that proves to be true, she doesn’t know what she will do.

“We won’t be able to make it,” she said.

“I won’t have any other choice but to turn to Social Services or someone else.”

But Roberts said she tried to reach out to Social Services for help last week, and got turned around twice.

“It just becomes a discouragement, you just give up on these things because there’s so much discouragement in it,” she said.

“When you seek help, you barely get it.”

Roberts said she was assigned to a social worker but was told she can only go between Wednesday and Friday.

“But when I did go on Wednesday, the lady who they gave me, she wasn’t there to work.

“So, I was like, ‘Okay, I’ll try Friday.’

“I tried Friday and she was too busy. So, I said, ‘Okay, that’s it.’

“It’s too much up and down, especially how I have to walk with my kids, the up and down is too much.”

Roberts, a resident of Key West Street, pleaded for more attention to be given to the many Bahamians in situations like hers.

“To be honest with you, the ghetto people need help,” she said.

“We really do. If someone just could like come around and help out, see where help is needed and push the issue, so we could see some type of clearance, something.

“Because from this pandemic started, we haven’t been seeing nothing. It’s only promises on promises on promises.

“Everybody is saying they will do and no one does. They say they will come and no one comes. So, we need help.”