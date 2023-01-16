World Bank projects 4.1% growth for Bahamas in 2023, 3% in 2024

Citing the possibility of a sharper-than-projected global slowdown, the World Bank in its just released Global Economic Prospects 2023 projected 4.1 percent economic growth for The Bahamas in 2023, nearly half of the eight percent growth projected in 2022.

Growth is projected to continue slowing into 2024, at three percent.

The risk for The Bahamas remains its sizeable debt, the World Bank noted, particularly facing headwinds from overlapping crises.

“Small states face several major risks. Some are common to all EMDEs [emerging markets and developing economies] with distinct impacts on small states, such as the effects of the pandemic, financing shocks, and the inflationary effects from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Others are more specific to small states, such as exposure to climate-related and natural disasters, and structural and institutional challenges,” the report states.

“Small states’ high debt burdens and heavy reliance on foreign financing exacerbate the challenges of the current global environment of rising inflation and tightening financing conditions. Historically, financial crises in EMDEs have been more likely when the US Federal Reserve tightens monetary policy, as it is currently doing in tandem with other central banks.

“The pace of tightening in advanced economies may accelerate further if the current period of persistent and elevated inflation causes inflation expectations to drift upward, requiring central banks to reset expectations to match targets. A credit event in a large EMDE could trigger disruptive, cross-border financial sector dynamics that could spill over to small states, especially those with elevated levels of debt, limited fiscal space, and more tenuous access to capital markets.”

It continues, “Some small states are, relative to the size of their economies, significant intermediaries for financial flows between other countries. Relative to GDP, gross external assets and liabilities in the median small state were nearly twice as large as in the median EMDE in the years 2015-19. Mauritius, the Marshall Islands, and The Bahamas, in particular, host prominent specialized financial sectors that principally serve non-residents. Nonetheless, the depth and breadth of domestic financial sectors generally remains limited, and a lack of domestic lending capacity means small states must rely heavily on external borrowing, often in foreign currencies.”

Regionally, growth in Latin America and the Caribbean is projected to slow from an estimated 3.6 percent in 2022 to 1.3 percent in 2023. It is projected to pick back up again in 2024, at 2.4 percent.

“The forecast for 2023 has been downgraded since June by 0.6 percent. The sharp deceleration of growth this year reflects efforts by the region’s monetary authorities to tame inflation, and spillovers from weakening global growth. Per capita GDP growth is expected to be just 0.6 percent in 2023,” the World Bank said.

“A sluggish growth outlook in the United States and China will curtail export demand in 2023, while the increase in US interest rates is likely to also keep global financial conditions restrictive. The boon for South American incomes from recently elevated commodity prices is expected to unwind over the next two years, except in a small number of fossil fuel exporters. Meanwhile, weakening global growth is expected to reduce export growth in LAC from 5.9 percent in 2022 to 3.6 percent in 2023.”