World Bank pushes use of its cat bond for disaster financing

A World Bank study is extolling the benefits of catastrophe (CAT) bonds for Caribbean countries most likely to be affected by natural disasters like hurricanes, explaining that the frequency and intensity of storms due to climate change warrant a look at new ways to finance recovery efforts after a devastating weather or geological event. The study adds that the fiscal prudence of such schemes could improve outlooks by credit rating agencies.

Authors of the study, Carlos Felipe Jaramillo, World Bank vice president for Latin America and the Caribbean and Jingdong Hua, World Bank vice president and treasurer, contend it is more important than ever for Caribbean countries to be financially prepared with prearranged financing.

“While governments are getting better at preparing for the economic and human impact of these storms, the ever more serious effects of climate change are making these threats increasingly frequent and intense,” the authors said.

“It’s an unfortunate reality that these storms will happen again. Emergency funds and prearranged loans are often the cheapest way to finance disaster relief and recovery. However, it’s neither cost-effective nor feasible for small islands to set aside hundreds of millions of dollars. Instead, countries can build resilience by insuring themselves to lessen the impact of disasters.”

The report explains that Jamaica has taken advantage of the World Bank catastrophe bond and has closed its financing gap for natural disasters by securing US$185 million worth of insurance coverage for three hurricane seasons.

The Bahamas has in the past secured emergency funding through the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and catastrophic risk insurance through the Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility (CCRIF) Segregated Portfolio Company insurance scheme.

Both schemes along with funds from dormant accounts and global donations were not enough to put a dent in the billions worth of destruction leveled on Grand Bahama and Abaco by Hurricane Dorian in 2019.

“By entering into an insurance-like risk transfer agreement with the World Bank, the government of Jamaica can quickly receive much needed funds if future storms exceed predefined intensity thresholds,” notes the study. “The World Bank issued a CAT bond to investors with terms that mirror those of the risk transfer agreement. If payouts are triggered, the CAT bond principal is reduced by this amount. This win-win approach is good for Jamaica, since the CAT bond transaction generates much needed financing without raising already high debt levels and it is good for investors since they earn a coupon to compensate them for taking on the catastrophe risk. At maturity, any remaining bond principal is returned to investors by the World Bank.”

According to the study, payouts are triggered if a storm passes through specific areas of a country, much like the parametric nature of The Bahamas’ CCRIF scheme.

“So why go through organizations like the World Bank for this approach? The World Bank is an effective issuer of CAT bonds for the benefit of its sovereign members thanks to its experience and reputation in the capital markets, its AAA credit rating and its uniquely flexible capital-at-risk notes program, that facilitates risk transfer solutions using capital markets,” the study’s authors explain.

“Credit rating agencies recognize that a comprehensive disaster risk financing strategy improves fiscal resilience. This CAT bond transaction adds a significant protective layer against potential negative impacts on Jamaica’s sovereign credit risk following a catastrophe event. Overall, improved credit-risk assessments can translate into lower and more stable funding costs for countries.”

The report explains that the World bank is hoping to use Jamaica as a model to support the development of a regional CAT bond.